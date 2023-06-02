Senior Software Developer

If everything tech is in your blood, then this is a great opportunity for developers that are passionate about fast moving technology. Join a team of likeminded and innovative individuals who strive to create the best technology in the field.
This is your opportunity to be part of one of SA’s leading software houses. It will always be fun and challenging, however it will also be rewarding and bring out your best.
Minimum Tech Requirements: 5 Years + in the following –
- C#
- SQL Server Development
- API Development
- GIT
- Testing your own code
- .Net/.Net Core
- Azure
If working with a team of enthusiastic achievers, you’ll enjoy your career with our client!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- api
- git
- .Net Core
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree