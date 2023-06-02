Support Engineer – Sasolburg – Free State Sasolburg

We are recruiting a Support Engineer to join our dynamic team in Sasolburg, Free State.
Role Objective:
- Anti-Virus and WSUS support
- Day to hard support and maintenance activities
- Incident and Request Management
- Change Management
- Event Management (monitoring)
- Disaster recovery testing
- Problem Management
- Attending client meetings
- Write process/procedures.
- CMDB management
Required Qualification:
- Grade 12
- A+/N+
Preferred Qualifications:
- ITIL Certification
Experience required:
- 2+ Years of Experience in an IT environment
- IT Experience/MES Experience preferred
- Any OT Experience
- IT Degree or Diploma
- Anti-Virus
- Backups Management
- WSUS
Work environment:
- A combination of working inside an office environment as well site work
Physical Demands:
- Bending, sitting, lifting, walking and driving
Travel:
- Traveling be required (own means of travel required)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML