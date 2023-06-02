Support Engineer – Sasolburg – Free State Sasolburg

Jun 2, 2023

We are recruiting a Support Engineer to join our dynamic team in Sasolburg, Free State.

Role Objective:

  • Anti-Virus and WSUS support

  • Day to hard support and maintenance activities

  • Incident and Request Management

  • Change Management

  • Event Management (monitoring)

  • Disaster recovery testing

  • Problem Management

  • Attending client meetings

  • Write process/procedures.

  • CMDB management

Required Qualification:

  • Grade 12

  • A+/N+

Preferred Qualifications:

  • ITIL Certification

Experience required:

  • 2+ Years of Experience in an IT environment

  • IT Experience/MES Experience preferred

  • Any OT Experience

  • IT Degree or Diploma

  • Anti-Virus

  • Backups Management

  • WSUS

Work environment:

  • A combination of working inside an office environment as well site work

Physical Demands:

  • Bending, sitting, lifting, walking and driving

Travel:

  • Traveling be required (own means of travel required)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

