Support Engineer – Sasolburg – Free State Sasolburg

We are recruiting a Support Engineer to join our dynamic team in Sasolburg, Free State.

Role Objective:

Anti-Virus and WSUS support

Day to hard support and maintenance activities

Incident and Request Management

Change Management

Event Management (monitoring)

Disaster recovery testing

Problem Management

Attending client meetings

Write process/procedures.

CMDB management

Required Qualification:

Grade 12

A+/N+

Preferred Qualifications:

ITIL Certification

Experience required:

2+ Years of Experience in an IT environment

IT Experience/MES Experience preferred

Any OT Experience

IT Degree or Diploma

Anti-Virus

Backups Management

WSUS

Work environment:

A combination of working inside an office environment as well site work

Physical Demands:

Bending, sitting, lifting, walking and driving

Travel:

Traveling be required (own means of travel required)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

