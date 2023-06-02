Systems Engineer

We are recruiting a Systems Engineer (s) on a permanent opportunity in Secunda.

The Systems Engineer (s) role is required to provide daily support on MES and CII services, responsible for manufacturing and production for clients.

It is the Systems Engineer (s) role to make sure that when incidents and requests are assigned, it is resolved in a timely manager, following the correct processes and procedures.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

A+/N+ or Internship

IT related courses and certification

Preferred Qualifications:

ITIL Certification

Experience Required:

5+ Years of Experience in an IT environment

Division – MES:

SQL Database Administration

Application Support on 40+ MES application

Development (C#/ASP.NET)

T-SQL (Procedures/Functions/Views/Triggers)

Incident and Request Management

Change Management

Event Management (monitoring)

Disaster recovery testing

Problem Management

Attending client meetings

Write process/procedures.

CMDB management

Project implementation and assistance

Division – CCII:

SQL Database Administration

Application Support

T-SQL (Procedures/Functions/Views/Triggers)

Incident and Request Management

Change Management

Event Management (monitoring)

Disaster recovery testing

Problem Management

Attending client meetings

Write process/procedures.

CMDB management

Beneficial:

MES:

Any OT Experience

IT Degree or Diploma

Oracle DB Experience

Python scripting

Powershell scripting

Desktop and server support

PowerBI and PowerApp

CCII:

Any OT Experience

IT Degree or Diploma

Python scripting

Powershell scripting

WSUS

Virtualization

Anti-Virus

Backups Management

Desktop and server support

PowerBI and PowerApp

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

