Systems Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly self-driven & strong technical Systems Engineer is sought by a provider of Tailored Management Software Solutions to design and administer all network infrastructure and technical aspects of its IT systems. You will manage and maintain the hosted solutions in Azure and support software products on SharePoint and Azure platforms while also providing 1st Line IT Support to staff and 2nd Line server and SharePoint support to the Product Support and Development teams. You will require Certifications such as MCSE/CCNA/CompTIA A+ N+ S+ with at least 5 years work experience in IT Administration, specialising in – Advanced SharePoint, Azure Cloud Services, DevOps / Gatekeeper, Network Switching, Operating Systems, Server Hardware, SAN Technology, Virtualization, High Availability, Office Applications, SharePoint Server 2013/16/19 + SPO. You must also have proficiency in Linux, ITIL, Active Directory, Office365, Exchange+365, WSUS, Intune, Splunk, Hyper-V.

DUTIES:

Hardware: Manage all aspects of internal server hardware as well as desktops, laptops, printers, projectors, UPS, access control and standby generator.

Azure: Manage and maintain all aspects of the Virtual Server environment in Azure.

Apply patches, deploy software, upgrades and perform security scans. Manage Office integration and Federation. Manage Azure subscriptions, Logic Apps, Containers, Azure SQL. Manage Office 365 subscriptions, licensing, and billing.

DevOps / Gatekeeper: Assist Integrations team with DevOps configuration, pipeline setup and management, production configuration, monitoring and security of Azure logic apps and services.

Manage a hybrid Exchange 2014/16 – Exchange Online environment.

Active Directory – Manage Users, GPOs, and Domain Trusts, O365 hybrid.

LAN / WAN – Manage office connectivity and Wi-Fi, DNS, and WAN.

Backups – Perform weekly backup rotation. Check backups daily. Develop and regularly test backup strategy.

Load Balancing, Routing, and Internetworking – Thorough understanding of these technologies to assist with troubleshooting local and client networking issues.

Perimeter Network Security – Manage internal FortiGate firewall.

DNS and Certificate Management – Install and renew certificates on various platforms.

Onboarding, role-change, and offboarding of contractors and employees.

Support the Security team in various security and privacy related activities such as:

Maintain a company-wide software asset register and use the software asset register to conduct periodic reviews of systems and software used.

Support the Security team during vendor reviews. Validate access control, storage (know where our data is), and vendor compliance status.

Disaster Recovery planning and testing.

Collect compliance program evidence in preparation for SOC 2 Type 2 audits.

Respond to security incidents.

General:

General meeting/planning functions to achieve these objectives.

Progression & Capacity Planning. Version Control.

Technical liaison with business partners.

Design and follow processes and procedures.

Succession Planning – Work with team mates to ensure that there is always someone available in ITOps for support.

Standby – Alternate week on week off after-hours standby for emergencies.

Occasional work outside of normal South-African working hours may be required to meet with international stakeholders.

REQUIREMENTS:

Essential –

Minimum of 5 years’ work experience in IT Administration, specialising in – Advanced SharePoint, Azure Cloud Services, DevOps / Gatekeeper, Network Switching, Operating Systems, Server Hardware, SAN Technology, Virtualization, High Availability, Office Applications, SharePoint Server 2013/16/19 + SPO.

Implementation and Administration of Internetworking Technologies is required.

In-depth understanding of TCP/IP and internetworking with heterogeneous technologies.

MCSE / CCNA / CompTIA A+ / N+ / S+.

Microsoft Azure.

CIW.

Linux.

ITIL.

ISO.

Software General: Microsoft Office, Office365, Exchange+365, MS Project, VSTS, WSUS, DevOps.

SharePoint and IIS: – SP2013/16/19 + SPO detailed in depth understanding of highly customised enterprise level installations including high availability farms with multi tenancy and Federation using ADFS or Azure SSO.

Microsoft SQL: Strong working knowledge of SQL server 2012+ including Always on Availability clustering and performance management.

Security: Trend, Splunk, OpenVAS, Intune, MDM.

Active Directory.

Virtualization: Hyper-V.

Operating Systems – Windows 10/11, Server 2012/16/19, Linux (beneficial).

Exchange: Manage a hybrid Exchange 2014/16 – Exchange Online environment.

Preferable –

Exposure to Internet Service Providers.

Exposure to ISO, NIST, AICPA TSC, CCM.

Prior experience establishing and maintaining compliance programs for regulations or Certifications such as ISO, GDPR, SOC 2, etc.

ATTRIBUTES:

High level of numeracy required.

Good written and verbal communication skills required.

Highly self-motivated.

Good initiative.

Attention to detail and accuracy Interpersonal skills.

Conflict Management.

Highly assertive.

Strong planning skills.

Excellent time management.

Capable of thinking independently and creatively to analyse situations and potential repercussions and communicate and execute the necessary steps to solve problems.

Ability to interact effectively with employees at all levels of the organisation.

Can discreetly handle highly confidential and proprietary information.

