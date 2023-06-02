Systems Engineer – Mpumalanga Secunda

Jun 2, 2023

We are recruiting a Systems Engineer (s) on a permanent opportunity in Secunda.

The Systems Engineer (s) role is required to provide daily support on MES and CII services, responsible for manufacturing and production for clients.

It is the Systems Engineer (s) role to make sure that when incidents and requests are assigned, it is resolved in a timely manager, following the correct processes and procedures.

Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

  • A+/N+ or Internship

  • IT related courses and certification

Preferred Qualifications:

  • ITIL Certification

Experience Required:

  • 5+ Years of Experience in an IT environment

Division – MES:

  • SQL Database Administration

  • Application Support on 40+ MES application

  • Development (C#/ASP.NET)

  • T-SQL (Procedures/Functions/Views/Triggers)

  • Incident and Request Management

  • Change Management

  • Event Management (monitoring)

  • Disaster recovery testing

  • Problem Management

  • Attending client meetings

  • Write process/procedures.

  • CMDB management

  • Project implementation and assistance

Division – CCII:

  • SQL Database Administration

  • Application Support

  • T-SQL (Procedures/Functions/Views/Triggers)

  • Incident and Request Management

  • Change Management

  • Event Management (monitoring)

  • Disaster recovery testing

  • Problem Management

  • Attending client meetings

  • Write process/procedures.

  • CMDB management

Beneficial:

MES:

  • Any OT Experience

  • IT Degree or Diploma

  • Oracle DB Experience

  • Python scripting

  • Powershell scripting

  • Desktop and server support

  • PowerBI and PowerApp

CCII:

  • Any OT Experience

  • IT Degree or Diploma

  • Python scripting

  • Powershell scripting

  • WSUS

  • Virtualization

  • Anti-Virus

  • Backups Management

  • Desktop and server support

  • PowerBI and PowerApp

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

