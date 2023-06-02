Technical Test Analyst

One of our top clients in the Insurance industry is urgently looking for an experienced / sold Technical Test Analyst. This person is responsible for end-to-end manual and automated testing for the business solutions. The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:

Min: Diploma in Information Technology.

Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.

Must have Investment background

Minimum of 3 years in manual testing.

Min of 5 years’ experience in software automation testing (preferable on automation frameworks like Selenium, Cypress, Java.

Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.

Must have very strong knowledge and extensive experience in Excel, SQL, Mongo, DB and Postgres

Must have experience in an Agile work environment.

Scripted based testing Preferred– Java and Java Script.

Integration testing skills.

Understand and apply principles of OOP in Automation testing.

Non-functional testing skills in security and performance test.

Competencies and Skills:



Strong analytical and logic skills to problem solve.

Disciplined.

Attention to detail.

Operating knowledge of relevant tools & technologies.

Application of the STLC & SDLC.

Ability To Identify and Manage Risks.

Working with people.

Presenting and communicating Information.

Applying QA expertise.

High learning ability.

Planning and organising.

Ability to prioritise and sequence.

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations.

Following instructions and procedures.

Coping with pressures and setbacks.

Can work in a team.

Able to multi-task.

Out of the box testing thinking patterns.

Skilled with end-to-end testing.

Sharing knowledge.

Ability to drive and enable data quality





Desired Skills:

STLC & SDLC.

3 years in manual testing

Excel

SQL

Mongo

DB and Postgres

Java and Java Script.

ISTQB/ISEB

