Jun 2, 2023

One of our top clients in the Insurance industry is urgently looking for an experienced / sold Technical Test Analyst. This person is responsible for end-to-end manual and automated testing for the business solutions. The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.

  • Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:

  • Min: Diploma in Information Technology.
  • Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.
  • Must have Investment background
  • Minimum of 3 years in manual testing.
  • Min of 5 years’ experience in software automation testing (preferable on automation frameworks like Selenium, Cypress, Java.
  • Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
  • Must have very strong knowledge and extensive experience in Excel, SQL, Mongo, DB and Postgres
  • Must have experience in an Agile work environment.
  • Scripted based testing Preferred– Java and Java Script.
  • Integration testing skills.
  • Understand and apply principles of OOP in Automation testing.
  • Non-functional testing skills in security and performance test.

Competencies and Skills:

  • Strong analytical and logic skills to problem solve.
  • Disciplined.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Operating knowledge of relevant tools & technologies.
  • Application of the STLC & SDLC.
  • Ability To Identify and Manage Risks.
  • Working with people.
  • Presenting and communicating Information.
  • Applying QA expertise.
  • High learning ability.
  • Planning and organising.
  • Ability to prioritise and sequence.
  • Delivering results and meeting customer expectations.
  • Following instructions and procedures.
  • Coping with pressures and setbacks.
  • Can work in a team.
  • Able to multi-task.
  • Out of the box testing thinking patterns.
  • Skilled with end-to-end testing.
  • Sharing knowledge.
  • Ability to drive and enable data quality


Desired Skills:

  • STLC & SDLC.
  • 3 years in manual testing
  • Excel
  • SQL
  • Mongo
  • DB and Postgres
  • Java and Java Script.
  • ISTQB/ISEB

