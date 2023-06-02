One of our top clients in the Insurance industry is urgently looking for an experienced / sold Technical Test Analyst. This person is responsible for end-to-end manual and automated testing for the business solutions. The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.
- Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:
- Min: Diploma in Information Technology.
- Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.
- Must have Investment background
- Minimum of 3 years in manual testing.
- Min of 5 years’ experience in software automation testing (preferable on automation frameworks like Selenium, Cypress, Java.
- Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
- Must have very strong knowledge and extensive experience in Excel, SQL, Mongo, DB and Postgres
- Must have experience in an Agile work environment.
- Scripted based testing Preferred– Java and Java Script.
- Integration testing skills.
- Understand and apply principles of OOP in Automation testing.
- Non-functional testing skills in security and performance test.
Competencies and Skills:
- Strong analytical and logic skills to problem solve.
- Disciplined.
- Attention to detail.
- Operating knowledge of relevant tools & technologies.
- Application of the STLC & SDLC.
- Ability To Identify and Manage Risks.
- Working with people.
- Presenting and communicating Information.
- Applying QA expertise.
- High learning ability.
- Planning and organising.
- Ability to prioritise and sequence.
- Delivering results and meeting customer expectations.
- Following instructions and procedures.
- Coping with pressures and setbacks.
- Can work in a team.
- Able to multi-task.
- Out of the box testing thinking patterns.
- Skilled with end-to-end testing.
- Sharing knowledge.
- Ability to drive and enable data quality
Desired Skills:
- STLC & SDLC.
- 3 years in manual testing
- Excel
- SQL
- Mongo
- DB and Postgres
- Java and Java Script.
- ISTQB/ISEB