UI UX Designer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Job Description

To analyse, define and create the user experience and front-end interfaces, and elements, for digital applications and channels that align to the client’s brand and user experience best practices. Channels and platforms include websites, intranets, digital mailers, software and web-based applications and social media.

Key duties:

To create, edit and maintain creative elements for the various digital channels and applications in line with the client’s guidelines e.g. mobile applications, web applications, web pages, newsletters, animated banners, infographics etc. To reformat existing elements as necessary.

To translate concepts and requirements into wireframes and mock-ups that lead to intuitive and functional user experiences that align with objectives and best practice.

To facilitate product vision by researching, conceiving, wireframes and creating mock-up user experiences for digital products and channels that align to objectives and best practice.

To create user interface layouts and designs based on functional requirements, based on brand guidelines and industry best practice.

To develop the interaction specification for projects that outline the information architecture, personas, recommended user journeys, interaction guides and wireframes.

To identify design problems and provide appropriate user-centred solutions. Ensure that solutions are aligned with best practice by conducting user testing and research, as necessary.

Manage tasks from brief to completion, liaising with clients and vendors as necessary, to ensure that output matches requirements.

To ensure that elements are reviewed and approved by all necessary stakeholders, prior to implementation or hand-over.

To manage user acceptance testing (UAT) for new designs, review and collate feedback. To include A/B testing when required.

To develop or contribute to design frameworks, guides and documentation for digital platforms and brand management, as necessary.

Adhere to relevant the client’s policies and implement necessary processes applicable to activities.

Certification

Certified Usability Analyst or User Experience Design Certification

Work Experience

5-8 years

Portfolio of Evidence

Evidence of Work: Six examples of work to be provided.

Portfolio submission requirements

Portfolio of at least six (6) different examples of work completed for clients in past four years with clear description of role and output, per project.Portfolio to include at least one of each of the following:a. Project wireframes

b. Website or application design

c. Digital newsletter design

d. Mobile application screen designs

Desired Skills:

UI

UX

