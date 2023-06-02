Web Master

Welcome to our vibrant Company, where opportunity meets creativity!

We are seeking a talented Webmaster to join our team for an exciting 3-year contract.

Bring your technical prowess and artistic flair to create stunning online experiences that capture the essence of our beautiful Company. With your expertise, we’ll revolutionize our digital presence and engage our global audience like never before. Join us and be part of an extraordinary journey in the heart of this enchanting project.

Please see the job description for this never seen before opportunity:

Job Purpose

To create web pages, configure web parts manage information and maintain the various digital channels and platforms as managed by the department.

Channels include website, intranet, digital mailers, software and web-based applications and social media. the client’s platform technologies include SharePoint 2013 & 2016, and .NET applications.

Key Duties

Create new, edit, and maintain web pages that adhere to the client’s guidelines.

Modify and configure SharePoint web parts and lists.

Manage tasks from brief to completion, liaising with clients and vendors as necessary, and ensure all signed off prior to publishing or upload.

Perform regular, scheduled checks to ensure systems are operating as they should, report, track and

manage bugs to resolution, track, and repair broken links, liaise with colleagues and departments as necessary.

Upload and manage content, incl. multimedia, for SharePoint and other platform sites. Tag, manage and depreciate pages as necessary.

Manage the SharePoint Term Store with adding, editing, archiving links as necessary to support content team.

Maintain end-user guides for various applications and platforms to ensure they reflect the latest developments. Contribute to new guides as necessary. Train end-users on new functionality.

Manage and review user permissions across systems as necessary.

Maintain schedules and deliver required reports.

Build forms, mark-up newsletters and templates.

To manage user acceptance testing (UAT) for new functionality, review and collate feedback.

Adhere to relevant the client’s policies and implement necessary processes applicable duties.

Qualifications and Experience

Experience as webmaster for an intranet and/or web portal for public sector organization

Experience as a mid-senior technical resource managing SharePoint (or equivalent) websites and/or intranet portals for a large organization (200+ employees).

Qualifications that are relevant to the discipline of Webmaster

Post grad BTech or equivalent degree/diploma

BTech or equivalent degree or diploma

5-8 working experience as a Webmaster.

Portfolio of evidence

Evidence of Work: Six examples of work to be provided.

Portfolio of at least six different examples of work completed for clients with clear description of role and output, per project.

Portfolio to contain at least two of each of the following types: 60 13

Responsive digital newsletter with HTML code available for inspection.

End user guide for a component, site, or application.

SharePoint web part configuration and implementation (or equivalent), incl. screenshots

Our company offerrs the consultant brand-new state of art technology as it is developed.

Send me your updated CV and we can talk about how we can get you in touch.

