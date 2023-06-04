BI Analyst – Western Cape

Join a dynamic , Global Company with multiple industry exposure who has a serious social conscience. Looking for a SAP BI Analyst in Cape Town!
What you will be doing :
Supporting and consulting on applications
Analyze?business process requirements and propose solutions,
Work on international projects.
Reporting and planning
Training of business users.
What you will need experience in : 3 – 5 years of the following :
- Degree in business and/or economical areas.?
- Deep knowledge of SAP (ERP & BW), SAP Analalytic Cloud, Power BI, Essbase & HFM, S&OP systems
- Financial Planning systems?(alternatively, comparable experience).
Please note that only SA ID holders with clear ITC and criminal records will be considered .
Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to the IT Recruitment specialist [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Powerr BI
- SAP ERP
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical allowance
- pension and 13th cheque