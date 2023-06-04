BI Analyst – Western Cape

Jun 4, 2023

Join a dynamic , Global Company with multiple industry exposure who has a serious social conscience. Looking for a SAP BI Analyst in Cape Town!
What you will be doing :

Supporting and consulting on applications
Analyze?business process requirements and propose solutions,
Work on international projects.
Reporting and planning
Training of business users.

What you will need experience in : 3 – 5 years of the following :

  • Degree in business and/or economical areas.?
  • Deep knowledge of SAP (ERP & BW), SAP Analalytic Cloud, Power BI, Essbase & HFM, S&OP systems
  • Financial Planning systems?(alternatively, comparable experience).

Please note that only SA ID holders with clear ITC and criminal records will be considered .
Please note that only SA ID holders with clear ITC and criminal records will be considered .

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Powerr BI
  • SAP ERP

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical allowance
  • pension and 13th cheque

