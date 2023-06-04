BI Analyst – Western Cape

Join a dynamic , Global Company with multiple industry exposure who has a serious social conscience. Looking for a SAP BI Analyst in Cape Town!

What you will be doing :



Supporting and consulting on applications

Analyze?business process requirements and propose solutions,

Work on international projects.

Reporting and planning

Training of business users.

What you will need experience in : 3 – 5 years of the following :

Degree in business and/or economical areas.?

Deep knowledge of SAP (ERP & BW), SAP Analalytic Cloud, Power BI, Essbase & HFM, S&OP systems

Financial Planning systems?(alternatively, comparable experience).

Please note that only SA ID holders with clear ITC and criminal records will be considered .

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to the IT Recruitment specialist [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical allowance

pension and 13th cheque

