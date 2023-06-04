Join a dynamic,global Company with multiple industry exposure who has a serious social conscience. Looking for a strong Data Engineer with exceptional ETL skills in Cape Town!
What will you be doing :
Preparing and manipulating data for further analysis, including ETL and will support testing across the development lifecycle .
Extracting and transforming data from source systems
Integrate different sources to create a dataset that can be used for reporting, analysis and analytics.
Aligning data systems with business goals.
Involved in testing activities with the assistance from a Business Analyst and Data Architect/Modeller.
Minimum requirements : 3 years plus with the following :
- Degree in Computer Science, IT, or similar field;
- Extensive experience of designing, developing and testing ETL processes
- Experience of batch and real-time processing
- Experience in extracting value and features from large scale data and toolsets
- Modern code development practices
- Extensive experience working with SAP ERP and BW/4HANA (Frontend and Backend)
- Experience of relational and NoSQL data modelling approaches
- Technical expertise with data models, data mining, and segmentation techniques
- Extensive hands-on experience with BW Data modelling and SQL database design
- Data engineering certification (e.g. MS Azure Data Engineer or SAP Data Architects) is a plus
Please note that only ITC and criminal clear SA ID holders will be considered for this role
Please send your updated cv and skills matix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- ETL
- SAP
- Data Engineer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical allownce
- pension
- 13th cheque