Data Engineer

Join a dynamic,global Company with multiple industry exposure who has a serious social conscience. Looking for a strong Data Engineer with exceptional ETL skills in Cape Town!

What will you be doing :

Preparing and manipulating data for further analysis, including ETL and will support testing across the development lifecycle .

Extracting and transforming data from source systems

Integrate different sources to create a dataset that can be used for reporting, analysis and analytics.

Aligning data systems with business goals.

Involved in testing activities with the assistance from a Business Analyst and Data Architect/Modeller.



Minimum requirements : 3 years plus with the following :

Degree in Computer Science, IT, or similar field;

Extensive experience of designing, developing and testing ETL processes

Experience of batch and real-time processing

Experience in extracting value and features from large scale data and toolsets

Modern code development practices

Extensive experience working with SAP ERP and BW/4HANA (Frontend and Backend)

Experience of relational and NoSQL data modelling approaches

Technical expertise with data models, data mining, and segmentation techniques

Extensive hands-on experience with BW Data modelling and SQL database design

Data engineering certification (e.g. MS Azure Data Engineer or SAP Data Architects) is a plus

Please note that only ITC and criminal clear SA ID holders will be considered for this role

Please send your updated cv and skills matix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

ETL

SAP

Data Engineer

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical allownce

pension

13th cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position