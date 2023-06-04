Data Engineer

Join a dynamic,global Company with multiple industry exposure who has a serious social conscience. Looking for a strong Data Engineer with exceptional ETL skills in Cape Town!
What will you be doing :

Preparing and manipulating data for further analysis, including ETL and will support testing across the development lifecycle .

Extracting and transforming data from source systems

Integrate different sources to create a dataset that can be used for reporting, analysis and analytics.

Aligning data systems with business goals.

Involved in testing activities with the assistance from a Business Analyst and Data Architect/Modeller.

Minimum requirements : 3 years plus with the following :

  • Degree in Computer Science, IT, or similar field;
  • Extensive experience of designing, developing and testing ETL processes
  • Experience of batch and real-time processing
  • Experience in extracting value and features from large scale data and toolsets
  • Modern code development practices
  • Extensive experience working with SAP ERP and BW/4HANA (Frontend and Backend)
  • Experience of relational and NoSQL data modelling approaches
  • Technical expertise with data models, data mining, and segmentation techniques
  • Extensive hands-on experience with BW Data modelling and SQL database design
  • Data engineering certification (e.g. MS Azure Data Engineer or SAP Data Architects) is a plus

Please note that only ITC and criminal clear SA ID holders will be considered for this role

Please send your updated cv and skills matix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • ETL
  • SAP
  • Data Engineer

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical allownce
  • pension
  • 13th cheque

