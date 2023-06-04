Test Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

Foschini Group (TFG) is looking for a Test Analyst to join its Store Experience product team!

As one of South Africa’s leading independent retailers, TFG is proud to offer a comprehensive portfolio of retail brands that cover clothing, footwear, jewellery, sportswear, mobile phones and technology products and home stores. We strive to be leaders in the fashion and lifestyle sectors of the retail industry in Africa. Our diverse brands allow us to push the boundaries of the retail industry in new and innovative ways – helping us to achieve our goal.

TFG has built the business through innovative differentiation, new business development, acquisition and expansion, and is dedicated to the development and implementation of world-class IT systems, infrastructure and optimised processes.

The Team is looking for an experienced Test Analyst to join the Infotec Testing team to enable quality solutions through agile testing with the product team and maintain an automation framework as part of the greater quality assurance strategic initiatives.

Your key areas of responsibility will include:

Working within the Store Experience product team with software engineers, product owner and testers to support our business strategic needs as part of the Customer portfolio within Infotec.

Writing SQL code for testing and QA purposes

Analysis of requirements and technical documents to extract test cases

Test estimation for project planning within a Scrum delivery framework

Creating, executing, and monitoring test plans

Test system solutions as part of the defined QA process and methodology for the Testing teams working across the Customer & Insights portfolio.

Test in phases: Functional (system) testing, System Integration Testing and Regression Testing

API technical testing using payloads to execute in SoapUI or POSTMAN

Root cause analysis and problem-solving

Exposure to automated scripting and frameworks

System integration testing with peer systems and teams

Gathering and certifying data for regression testing activities, including coordination of regression testing, and interpreting the results for software releases.

Creation and review of testing documentation such as specifications, testing plans, validation reports, and of other software QC related documents as necessary.

Building the test packs for all phases of the project thus allowing reuse for further releases

Applying test methods, techniques, and standards, including interalia functional testing; usability testing; load testing; regression testing; and performance testing

Executing test cases to evaluate system quality and mitigate risk

Performing a variety of different functional and non-functional testing types

Identifying and investigating issues

Participate and run defect management process

Your key performance areas will be:

Work closely with Scrum teams as part of an Agile development process

Applying test methods, techniques and standards

Maintenance and extension of the test automation suite

Identifying and investigating issues, including triaging with Product Owners and Developers

Manage defects through to resolution

Monitoring and reporting on testing progress, as well as system quality

Interacting with different companies, including 3rd party vendors and service providers

To qualify for this position, you will need:

Bachelor’s degree with Computer Science, Information Systems or National Diploma in Information Technology

Minimum 4 years test experience in a Test Analyst role working in an Agile delivery team following Scrum

Minimum 2 years experience testing systems in a multi-tier architecture

ISTQB Foundation certification

Exposure to system integration solutions

An understanding of the role that testing plays in Waterfall and Agile development projects

Exposure to a range of technical tools to aid testing effort e.g. SOAPUI, Postman

Experience in using test management tools e.g. JIRA, Microsoft Test Manager (TFS) or Microsoft Azure

Solid experience using database management system example SQL Server or Oracle with the ability to read and write SQL queries and understand database structures and tables

Essential skills to be successful in this role:

Critical Thinker

Time Management

Ability to work well with others in a team or on own

Adaptability – can interchange between “multiple hats” to support project needs

Test Planning and Test Analysis

2 years SQL scripting experience

Black and white box testing

Experience and | or knowledge that will be to your advantage:

SOAPUI, Postman

Knowledge of programming Languages i.e. C#, Python, Java

Knowledge of HTML, CSS, HTTP

Azure DevOps exposure (CI/CD pipelines, Test Case Management)

ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst

ISTQB Agile Tester

Please ensure your line manager is aware and supports your application.

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

