Agile Master (0434) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Manages internal resources in adherence to the company development standards for medium to large scale and high complexity projects
- Manages resources’ capacities across different projects and timelines
- Prepares project cost budgets, timeframe estimates and milestones in conjunction with detailed client project plans
- Manages interdepartmental and customer expectations and stakeholder engagement
- Monitors project performance, progress, and risk status
- Recommends the risk mitigating plans to the customer
- Reports on project status and financials to customer and Management team
- Ensures adherence to system security measures with SMP
- Performs development and operations of applications and features
- Performs penetration testing and ensures compliance
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Relevant IT degree or 10+ years industry working experience.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Jira and Confluence
- SAP GTS (CUSTOMS IT Processes)
- AWM
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Deep knowledge of project management skills
- Extensive involvement in software project proposals
- Experience with interfaces to JAVA, SAP, or other IT environments
- Solution and Cloud architecture experience
- ITPM project management experience
- Experience in agile and waterfall methodologies
- In-depth knowledge and experience of PMO activities
- Problem solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- Agile
- AWM
- Confluence