Agile Master (0434) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Manages internal resources in adherence to the company development standards for medium to large scale and high complexity projects

Manages resources’ capacities across different projects and timelines

Prepares project cost budgets, timeframe estimates and milestones in conjunction with detailed client project plans

Manages interdepartmental and customer expectations and stakeholder engagement

Monitors project performance, progress, and risk status

Recommends the risk mitigating plans to the customer

Reports on project status and financials to customer and Management team

Ensures adherence to system security measures with SMP

Performs development and operations of applications and features

Performs penetration testing and ensures compliance

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Relevant IT degree or 10+ years industry working experience.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Jira and Confluence

SAP GTS (CUSTOMS IT Processes)

AWM

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Deep knowledge of project management skills

Extensive involvement in software project proposals

Experience with interfaces to JAVA, SAP, or other IT environments

Solution and Cloud architecture experience

ITPM project management experience

Experience in agile and waterfall methodologies

In-depth knowledge and experience of PMO activities

Problem solving capabilities

Ability to work as part of a team

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

Strong presentation skills

Above-board work ethics

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Willing and able to travel internationally

Desired Skills:

Jira

Agile

AWM

Confluence

