Agile Master (0434) KG

Jun 5, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Manages internal resources in adherence to the company development standards for medium to large scale and high complexity projects

  • Manages resources’ capacities across different projects and timelines

  • Prepares project cost budgets, timeframe estimates and milestones in conjunction with detailed client project plans

  • Manages interdepartmental and customer expectations and stakeholder engagement

  • Monitors project performance, progress, and risk status

  • Recommends the risk mitigating plans to the customer

  • Reports on project status and financials to customer and Management team

  • Ensures adherence to system security measures with SMP

  • Performs development and operations of applications and features

  • Performs penetration testing and ensures compliance

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Relevant IT degree or 10+ years industry working experience.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Jira and Confluence

  • SAP GTS (CUSTOMS IT Processes)

  • AWM

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Deep knowledge of project management skills

  • Extensive involvement in software project proposals

  • Experience with interfaces to JAVA, SAP, or other IT environments

  • Solution and Cloud architecture experience

  • ITPM project management experience

  • Experience in agile and waterfall methodologies

  • In-depth knowledge and experience of PMO activities

  • Problem solving capabilities

  • Ability to work as part of a team

  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

  • Strong presentation skills

  • Above-board work ethics

  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

  • Willing and able to travel internationally

    Desired Skills:

    • Jira
    • Agile
    • AWM
    • Confluence

    Learn more/Apply for this position