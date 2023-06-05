Automation Engineer

An amazing opportunity has come up within the automation industry.

We desire an engineer with 3-5 years experience in implementing industrial automation solutions. This position will be based at the office in Cape Town.

With a market related salary including a travel allowance. We also contribute towards a medical plan and towards a group scheme (disability and death). A company PC and mobile phone will be provided as well.

Industrial automation and process control engineering functions.

Design and implementation of automation systems.

PLC programming.

SCADA development and programming.

MES & reporting system development.

Factory acceptance testing.

Commissioning on site.

Support assistance on site.

Support / breakdown assistance on site.

Please e-mail cv if you match the skillset

Desired Skills:

EcoStruxure Machine

Automation & Control Expert

Vijeo Designer.

Aveva Wonderware InTouch System Platform Historian Plant SCADA (Citect).

Siemens TIA Portal

Step 7. –

Familiar with Rockwell Automation Allen Bradley RS Logix 500/5000. –

Familiar with Inductive Automation Ignition SCADA. –

Knowledge of PLC’s

SCADA

SQL

MS Windows & MS Server. –

Knowledge of Ethernet network configurations.

Learn more/Apply for this position