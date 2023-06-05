Automation Engineer

An amazing opportunity has come up within the automation industry.
We desire an engineer with 3-5 years experience in implementing industrial automation solutions. This position will be based at the office in Cape Town.
With a market related salary including a travel allowance. We also contribute towards a medical plan and towards a group scheme (disability and death). A company PC and mobile phone will be provided as well.
Industrial automation and process control engineering functions.
Design and implementation of automation systems.
PLC programming.
SCADA development and programming.
MES & reporting system development.
Factory acceptance testing.
Commissioning on site.
Support assistance on site.
Support / breakdown assistance on site.
Please e-mail cv if you match the skillset
Desired Skills:
- EcoStruxure Machine
- Automation & Control Expert
- Vijeo Designer.
- Aveva Wonderware InTouch System Platform Historian Plant SCADA (Citect).
- Siemens TIA Portal
- Step 7. –
- Familiar with Rockwell Automation Allen Bradley RS Logix 500/5000. –
- Familiar with Inductive Automation Ignition SCADA. –
- Knowledge of PLC’s
- SCADA
- SQL
- MS Windows & MS Server. –
- Knowledge of Ethernet network configurations.