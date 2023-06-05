Automation Engineer – Western Cape Durbanville

Jun 5, 2023

An amazing opportunity has come up within the automation industry.

We desire an engineer with 3-5 years experience in implementing industrial automation solutions. This position will be based at the office in Cape Town.

With a market related salary including a travel allowance. We also contribute towards a medical plan and towards a group scheme (disability and death). A company PC and mobile phone will be provided as well.

Industrial automation and process control engineering functions.
Design and implementation of automation systems.
PLC programming.
SCADA development and programming.
MES & reporting system development.
Factory acceptance testing.
Commissioning on site.
Support assistance on site.
Support / breakdown assistance on site.

Please e-mail cv if you match the skillset

Desired Skills:

  • EcoStruxure Machine
  • Automation & Control Expert
  • Vijeo Designer.
  • Aveva Wonderware InTouch System Platform Historian Plant SCADA (Citect).
  • Siemens TIA Portal
  • Step 7. –
  • Familiar with Rockwell Automation Allen Bradley RS Logix 500/5000. –
  • Familiar with Inductive Automation Ignition SCADA. –
  • Knowledge of PLC’s
  • SCADA
  • SQL
  • MS Windows & MS Server. –
  • Knowledge of Ethernet network configurations.

