Business Analyst

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Business Analyst to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 1-year contract role

To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high risk and complex projects.

To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals.

To elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.

What we are looking for:

Completed degree/diploma or any other in the related fields

8 years’ experience as Business Analyst

Senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

BA

business analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position