Business Analyst – Tax at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Pinelands

Jun 5, 2023

Core Competencies:

  • Countries -> Legal entities –> Tax Obligations –> Events
  • Users, prepares, reviewers and read-only (security/roles)
  • Approach for alerts and notifications ( not to overwhelm users)
  • Define processes, based on the use of “cards” and Kanban boards
  • Define response times for: requests and issues
  • Use of existing dashboard and (dynamic) reporting and define additional requirements
  • Testing
  • Prepare test strategy and test cases (approval from Capability Lead)
  • Support/coordinate testing
  • Obtain testing sign-off
  • Standard Operation Procedures
  • Update the existing SOP documents
  • Review/approve SOP documents
  • Support training

Experience and Skills:

  • Business Analysis experience and qualifications
  • Business / Process / Data analysis
  • Requirements Documentation
  • Stakeholder management and communication skills
  • Execution to business analysis methodology
  • Identify, refine, clarify, and define the business need
  • Able to assist with project requirements planning
  • Applying and anticipating technical expertise
  • Process documentation
  • Business Requirements specification
  • Impact Assessment
  • Understanding data model
  • Ad-hoc reporting
  • Process and data integrity
  • Project Skills
  • · Strong Business Analytic Skills

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Tax
  • Oracle Finance

Learn more/Apply for this position