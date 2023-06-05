Business Analyst-Test Management_2331 – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 5, 2023

  • Establishes the capability of test automation from a business perspective for end-to-end processes in Accounts Payable for several company codes within Tosca.

  • Defines and maintains a test concept for test automation for Accounts Payable.

  • Ensures that the test automation process is documented and updated continuously.

  • Performs analysis of test processes and selects appropriate test cases for automation.

  • Ensures that manual test cases are migrated to automated test cases.

  • Ensures that automated test cases are updated und documented continuously.

  • Gathering test data from respective business departments and can define requirements of the data extractors for DevOps.

Minimum Requirements:

  • BCOM in Accounting or Information Systems (minimum).

  • ISTQB certification.

  • Tricentis TOSCA certification.

  • 5 years + experience in business analysis and testing.

Desired Skills:

  • In-depth Process Knowledge
  • Process and Standards
  • SAP Finance
  • JIRA
  • X-ray
  • TOSCA

