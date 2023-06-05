Business Analyst-Test Management_2331

- Establishes the capability of test automation from a business perspective for end-to-end processes in Accounts Payable for several company codes within Tosca.
- Defines and maintains a test concept for test automation for Accounts Payable.
- Ensures that the test automation process is documented and updated continuously.
- Performs analysis of test processes and selects appropriate test cases for automation.
- Ensures that manual test cases are migrated to automated test cases.
- Ensures that automated test cases are updated und documented continuously.
- Gathering test data from respective business departments and can define requirements of the data extractors for DevOps.
Minimum Requirements:
- BCOM in Accounting or Information Systems (minimum).
- ISTQB certification.
- Tricentis TOSCA certification.
- 5 years + experience in business analysis and testing.
Desired Skills:
- In-depth Process Knowledge
- Process and Standards
- SAP Finance
- JIRA
- X-ray
- TOSCA