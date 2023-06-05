BUSINESS DATA ANALYST DURBAN R25 000 pm at Affirmative Portfolio – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Beach Front

Understanding the business data requirements, and through a structured process, modeling, validating and translating them into fully annotated Conceptual and Logical data models. Maintaining data models in an architecture repository and using these models to communicate the information requirements tosystems analysts, database administrators and developers. Understanding how new laws, regulations and developments will impact businesses in the education [URL Removed] for the successful delivery of Business Intelligence and Data AnalyticsCreation and Maintenance of BI ReportsProviding actionable insights that can be interpreted to ManagementDesigning, developing, and maintaining ongoing metrics, reports, data mining, analyses and dashboardsMaintaining appropriate documentation around Business Intelligence solutions and [URL Removed] process improvement opportunities to managementProviding support in maintaining and supporting databases performing several activities,including inputting, and cleaning data, determining formats, researching data conversions,establishing data specifications, configuration/integration, updating sources, and ensuring data [URL Removed] business users how to interact with the visualisations, interpreting the results, and developing reference [URL Removed] and execute training programs and communication plans to improve user adoption and effectiveness of new and existing [URL Removed] and simplifying of functional processes andeliminate [URL Removed] best practices and promote sharing of bestpractices/knowledge across the Data & Insights capabilityData & Insights programmes/projects to have business casesindicating the business benefits and value [URL Removed] Data & Insights portfolio of projectsMitigation plans for projects that fail to meet estimatedtimelineDemonstrates positive energy by listening carefully andhandling student/customer concerns or queries on the spot,remaining [URL Removed] immediately to a supervisor/manager when unable tomanage a student/customer concern/query.Demonstrates a sense of commitment that ensuresstudent/customer satisfaction so that every customer [URL Removed] and treat students/customers at all times in acourteous, friendly and efficient mannerAll employees are brand ambassadors hence ensure that in anydealings with students/customers /the public we are mindful ofour [URL Removed] must create the student experience in a positive mannerActively promote safety and well-being of self and fellowemployees and students/ customer in line with companypolicy and country legislation to prevent accidents [URL Removed] Security Procedures to be rigorously followed inorder to ensure and safeguard the security of people,premises, stock, equipment and monies at all [URL Removed] that the confidentiality and security of all the organisation including but not limited to exam papers, assignment papers, marking are secured at all [URL Removed] (Hons) Informatics (Preferred)BSc (Hons) Computer/Data Science(Preferred)BEng (Hons) Computer(Essential/Minimum)Minimum experience 3+ years in BusinessIntelligence/ Data Analytics/ Data Science/Modelling/ Statistics/ Big Data

Desired Skills:

Data Analytics

data science

Business Intelligence

Business Analytics

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position