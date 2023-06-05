Businesses can contribute to a more sustainable future

Businesses play a crucial role in addressing environmental challenges and fostering sustainability. By incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals into their operations, companies can make a positive impact while also gaining rapport with their customers.

By Thibault Dousson, services and solutions group lead: MEA at Lenovo

By identifying the best ways to integrate ESG goals into their business strategies, companies can actively contribute to combating environmental challenges and build stronger relationships with their customers based on shared values of sustainability and responsible business practices. Here are some key areas for businesses to reflect on and consider when it comes to their ESG goals:

Implement sustainable packaging

Reduce packaging or use recycled/reusable packaging where possible. In recent years, an increasing number of companies – from small start-ups to large corporations have made the switch from single-use plastic to more environmentally friendly materials in an effort to reduce their environmental impact and carbon footprint.

Seek out FSC certified packaging, look for plastic-free options, and if purchasing in large quantities, ask about bulk packaging to minimize waste.

In addition to the benefits of sustainable packaging, the optimization of the supply chain – choosing a mode of transportation that can help reduce carbon footprint such as ocean freight or cargo flights that use sustainable aviation fuel – can make a difference.

Seek out more sustainable alternatives

Buy and use technology and products that prioritise sustainability. When in the market for new office necessities, be aware of recycled materials and components and make a conscious effort to seek out products that may be a more sustainable option.

Also, beware of “greenwashing” – when companies market their products to be more environmentally friendly than they actually are. With consumer demand exploding for more sustainable products, many marketers have pivoted their strategy to make theirs more appealing and at times, can over-state the true “green” aspects of said product – therefore, businesses and consumers alike should look for the details and a break-down of specifics behind every claim, particularly as new innovations emerge.

On that same note, companies should do their part and be careful on wording and use of terms like “environmentally friendly.” By its nature, technology and other related products are not friendly to the environment, but making significant efforts to reduce impact is what businesses should look for in vendors. Stay vigilant.

Reduce emissions when possible

Work remotely, when possible, to reduce emissions caused by commuting. With more and more companies – from large enterprises to small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) announcing their return to office – either in a hybrid or full-time capacity – many folks are back to spending a good chunk of their day driving to and from their jobs.

If you and/or your employees have to commute, encourage alternative modes of transportation that can help reduce one’s carbon footprint: carpooling, public transportation, and low emission/zero emission cars are all great options to explore if compatible with your commute or budget.

Support causes to make an impact

Donate to an environmental organization or cause that aligns with your brand. When thinking of the best ways for your business to support the sustainability cause, consider supporting an area where your brand can make an impact (i.e. automobile industry helping cut down emissions, CPG companies investing in recyclable packaging, etc).

If needed, also look for vendors who can assist or offer services to offset carbon emissions, especially for larger projects that need to be outsourced.

Ensuring an organic fit between your business and your cause will not only help the environment but also position your brand as an authentic partner in the collective effort to fight for sustainability.

Encourage mindful habits

Prevent over-consumption and wasteful practices. Regardless of how large or small your organisation is, it’s key to reduce unnecessary waste. Incorporating simple practices such as encouraging the use of refillable water bottles, going paperless, or simply turning the lights off after leaving a facility may seem ridiculous to some but over time, can make a difference.

Lastly, encourage employees to bring forward their ideas for increasing sustainability in the office and beyond – that way no stone is left overturned or overlooked. When united with their body of employees, businesses are bound to establish a stronger response to combat over-consumption and waste.

Saving the planet is not just good for the world, it’s good for business – reflect on your sustainability goals this Earth Day to set your business up for long term success that makes a lasting impact. By adopting sustainable practices, businesses can contribute to a more sustainable future while also reaping the rewards of a thriving and responsible business.