Cloud Data Engineers

Role Purpose:

As a Cloud Data Engineer, you will be responsible for building and maintaining data solutions in the cloud. You will work with teams across different disciplines to implement new technology and build new systems that support our business goals. You will use your technical expertise as well as your creativity to think through problems creatively and produce innovative ways of solving them. Your experience working in an Agile environment is preferred but not required.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required.

8 years of experience in a technical role with an emphasis on data and algorithm development and implementation, server-side programming, database administration, web development and design

8 years of software development experience with a strong background in databases and data modeling

5 years of experience designing and implementing high performance

Abinitio

Azure Cloud Data Engineers,

Hadoop

HD Insight

ADF

ADB

PostgreSQL

DB2

Netezza

Requirements

Develops, tests, and deploys information extraction, analysis, and management solutions.

Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytical needs.

Collaborates with the development team to address issues within the framework of the project requirements.

Participates in architecture, design, testing and deployment of the applications.

Uses coding languages, scripting methodologies and sophisticated tools to solve a problem with a custom workflow.

Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes, and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors Installs and maintains Spark, Apache Spark, Erlang, Spark cluster.

Manages the day-to-day operations of a Spark environment from provisioning, maintenance, and monitoring.

Use Python for debugging and custom data mining.

Desired Skills:

data and algorithm development and implementation

development experience

strong background in databases and data modeling

designing and implementing high performance

Abinitio

Azure Cloud Data Engineers

