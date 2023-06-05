D365 F&O Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

1.Technical Delivery related
- Attend to assigned support tickets in a timely manner
- Troubleshoot complex support tickets logged which are immediately escalated
- Respond to support ticket within agreed SLA timeframe
- Provide regular and timely client feedback
- Ensure ticket handover is conducted from initial consultant handling the case by ensuring they hadupdated all details on DevOps
- Determine if ticket pertains to system customisation or a development and requires a developer to further investigate
- Provide feedback on assigned tickets every morning in F&O stand up
- Inform support coordinator regarding next steps
- Setup client meetings to investigate resolutions or solutions
- Ensure ticket information is updated on DevOps
- Participating in client meetings to gather business requirements and mapping to the solution capabilities
- Performing gap analysis from requirements gathering to the solution proposed
- Completing design/configuration of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations and key third-party products
- Producing project documentation such as Functional Requirements Document, Customization
- Specifications, User Acceptance Test Scripts, and End User Training
- Building integrations to perform data conversion tasks and additional integrations based on requirements
- Participating in all tasks relating to feature testing, solution testing, and user acceptance testing
- Conducting end-user training for clients in a one on one, webinar, and classroom-style settings
- Providing application guidance for clients
- Assisting with escalation support for help desk
- Obtaining and maintaining Microsoft Dynamics 365 certifications, as applicable
- Understanding the development life cycle and supporting existing extensions
- Senior developers must be able to lead and coach where necessary
- Timely capturing of hours spent on support tickets
- Provide user training to client where applicable as a resolution to a support ticket
- Assist ERP development team with queries
- Timely resolution and closure of support tickets
2.People and Skills Development- Research and Development
- Study different areas of system to improve knowledge
- Prepare for Dynamics 365 certifications not yet achieved
- Improve knowledge on integration platforms for D365FO
-
Mentoring and knowledge share with extended ERP development team
-
Governance and Compliance Requirements
-
Align to company policy and strategy
-
Assist in driving ISO requirements and maintaining ISO certification for the Company
-
IT Service management
-
Perform effective administration, management & maintenance of all DevOps cases
- Maintain oversight of all technical incidents and service requests in line with agreed service level agreements
- Manage and maintain status, incident, service delivery status updating and ticket administration in
- Deliver quality developments and customisations that address client requirements
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft 365
- MS365
- MB-500
- Devops
- F&O
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years