D365 F&O Developer

Jun 5, 2023

1.Technical Delivery related

  • Attend to assigned support tickets in a timely manner
  • Troubleshoot complex support tickets logged which are immediately escalated
  • Respond to support ticket within agreed SLA timeframe
  • Provide regular and timely client feedback
  • Ensure ticket handover is conducted from initial consultant handling the case by ensuring they hadupdated all details on DevOps
  • Determine if ticket pertains to system customisation or a development and requires a developer to further investigate
  • Provide feedback on assigned tickets every morning in F&O stand up
  • Inform support coordinator regarding next steps
  • Setup client meetings to investigate resolutions or solutions
  • Ensure ticket information is updated on DevOps
  • Participating in client meetings to gather business requirements and mapping to the solution capabilities
  • Performing gap analysis from requirements gathering to the solution proposed
  • Completing design/configuration of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations and key third-party products
  • Producing project documentation such as Functional Requirements Document, Customization
  • Specifications, User Acceptance Test Scripts, and End User Training
  • Building integrations to perform data conversion tasks and additional integrations based on requirements
  • Participating in all tasks relating to feature testing, solution testing, and user acceptance testing
  • Conducting end-user training for clients in a one on one, webinar, and classroom-style settings
  • Providing application guidance for clients
  • Assisting with escalation support for help desk
  • Obtaining and maintaining Microsoft Dynamics 365 certifications, as applicable
  • Understanding the development life cycle and supporting existing extensions
  • Senior developers must be able to lead and coach where necessary
  • Timely capturing of hours spent on support tickets
  • Provide user training to client where applicable as a resolution to a support ticket
  • Assist ERP development team with queries
  • Timely resolution and closure of support tickets

2.People and Skills Development- Research and Development

  • Study different areas of system to improve knowledge
  • Prepare for Dynamics 365 certifications not yet achieved
  • Improve knowledge on integration platforms for D365FO

  • Mentoring and knowledge share with extended ERP development team

  • Governance and Compliance Requirements

  • Align to company policy and strategy

  • Assist in driving ISO requirements and maintaining ISO certification for the Company

  • IT Service management

  • Perform effective administration, management & maintenance of all DevOps cases

  • Maintain oversight of all technical incidents and service requests in line with agreed service level agreements
  • Manage and maintain status, incident, service delivery status updating and ticket administration in
  • Deliver quality developments and customisations that address client requirements

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft 365
  • MS365
  • MB-500
  • Devops
  • F&O

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

