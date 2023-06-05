Developer – Angular at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is a well-established and highly regarded South African software development company that develops, supports and consults software solutions for the academic sector. With offices in Jhb and Cape Town, they are progressive with regard to their technology stack. Their solutions and services span the full range of the software development life cycle. Employees are mostly permanent and long term. They have a very low staff turnover, which is indicative of how well they are treated.

Summary:

Our client is looking for an Angular Developer who can use JavaScript and the Angular framework to create user interfaces. The developer should have knowledge of current best practices for interface design and be able to connect the interface to backend APIs. Additionally, strong communication and collaboration skills are necessary for working with Product Owners, Business Analysts, and Back-end Developers. The developer will participate in the activities of the Product Development team and Implementation and Support Team.

Role Responsibilities:

Develop visually appealing user interfaces using the Angular framework and JavaScript.

Write efficient and effective JavaScript code that incorporates HTML and CSS.

Create adaptable interfaces using the latest front-end technology for web applications.

Lead product analysis and conduct performance tests to ensure high-quality applications.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to guarantee application performance.

Troubleshoot front-end code issues to identify and resolve bugs.

Provide technical support to clear bottlenecks and obstacles in the development process.

Write unit tests to ensure the proper functioning of code.

Produce well-written documentation for front-end code.

Ensure the front-end code can query APIs.

Work closely with back-end developers to build RESTful APIs.

Communicate with external web services.

Audit code to identify and fix performance bottlenecks.

Optimise code performance for mobile and desktop.

Profile optimization, including memory and speed.

Develop self-contained, reusable, and testable modules and components.

Ensure a clear dependency chain, both for application logic and file relationships.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5 – 7 years of experience as an Angular developer.

Knowledgeable in multiple front-end languages and their libraries (JavaScript, HTML, CSS, etc.).

Proficient in using XML and JSON.

Understands responsive design well.

Capable of writing cross-browser compatible code.

Skilled in building JavaScript tools such as Gulp.

Experienced in web-based projects, MVC architecture, and RESTful Service architecture.

Familiar with open source frameworks such as Spring, Hibernate, and JUnit.

Proficient in using Eclipse/IntelliJ.

Experienced in working with database technologies such as MariaDB.

Exposure to the full software life cycle.

Utilises bug tracking systems effectively.

Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines and deliver quality code.

Knowledgeable about regulatory norms in South Africa, especially POPIA.

Worked with the Scrum methodology.

Experienced in developing apps with hands-on experience in implementing front-end and back-end JavaScript apps.

Able to document code inline using JSDoc.

Knowledgeable about SEO and able to problem-solve effectively.

Possesses a high level of knowledge around the Angular framework and JavaScript, with a fundamental knowledge of UX/UI and front-end interfaces.

