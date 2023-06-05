Developer – C#/.Net (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is a dynamic engineering services company that delivers enterprise asset management solutions. They provide smart asset management solutions, specialised management practices, and supporting software tools. They help a diverse client base to perform at their peak while balancing asset performance, cost and risk. Our client’s headquarters are based in South Africa with a global footprint.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing, developing, and maintaining high-performance, scalable, and reliable software applications using C# and .Net technologies.

Leading and participating in code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to coding standards.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and provide technical expertise in the development of new features and enhancements.

Identifying and resolving technical issues and bugs in a timely and efficient manner.

Designing and implementing database structures and optimising database performance.

Developing and maintaining RESTful web services and APIs using ASP.Net Web API or other frameworks.

Utilising best practices in software development methodologies, including Agile and Scrum.

Mentoring and training junior developers in software development best practices and technologies.

Participating in the evaluation and selection of new technologies and tools for software development.

Staying up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in software development to ensure continued relevance and competitiveness.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant Tertiary Qualification preferred

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Possess 5 years of experience in C# .Net.

Skilled in Object Oriented design, including SOLID principles, patterns, etc.

Experienced in working in an Agile development environment.

Familiarity with Git source control is beneficial.

Some knowledge of Web technologies, HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript would be great

Desired Skills:

C# / .Net Developer

OO Design

SDLC

