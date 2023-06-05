Developer – Integrations at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Client Details:

Our esteemed client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to their workforce. With a hiring philosophy centered on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth.

Role Responsibilities:

Develop / maintain integration solutions to connect systems and applications using web services, FTP, SOAP, etc.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders to understand their integration needs and requirements, and design appropriate solutions to meet those needs.

Implement and test integration solutions to ensure they are reliable, scalable, and secure.

Troubleshoot and resolve integration issues, and provide technical support to end-users.

Participate in code reviews, and ensure code quality and adherence to coding standards.

Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and trends in integration, and provide recommendations for improvement and innovation.

Mentor and train junior developers on integration best practices, tools, and techniques.

Work closely with project managers, business analysts, and other developers to ensure successful project delivery.

Document integration solutions, including technical specifications, system diagrams, and user manuals.

Provide regular status updates to management and stakeholders, and escalate issues as needed.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or a related field.

7+ years of experience in software development, in the Individual Insurance industry.

Experience in the following Java / C# / Go / Python / JavaScript / Bash.

Experience working with Git, GitHub, Gitlab, and Jenkins.

Experience with Docker, Docker-Compose, or Kubernetes.

Familiarity with workflow-driven systems and integration work, including the ability to analyse and integrate data from various sources.

Strong knowledge of data structures and algorithms.

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) concepts and design patterns.

Strong experience with Spring Framework, Spring Boot, and Spring Security.

Working knowledge of Linux and Windows operating systems.

Experience with database technologies such as SQL and NoSQL.

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work independently.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Desired Skills:

