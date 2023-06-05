Excel Analyst at Exclusively Remote – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Excel Analyst Expert

We are seeking a highly skilled and detail-oriented Excel Analyst Expert & Procurement Specialist to join our team. This individual will play a vital role in analyzing buying and selling data, providing valuable insights, and ensuring efficient procurement processes. The ideal candidate will have advanced Excel skills, including proficiency in Vlookup, pivot tables, data compilation, and analysis. Professional writing skills and the ability to communicate effectively with clients are essential for this role.

Responsibilities:

Utilize advanced Excel functions, including Vlookup, pivot tables, and data compilation, to analyze buying and selling data, identify trends, and provide meaningful insights.

Develop and maintain detailed reports and dashboards to track procurement activities, monitor performance, and support decision-making processes.

Maintain a high level of organization, attention to detail, and multitasking ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously.

Take initiative to identify process improvements, streamline workflows, and enhance efficiency within the procurement function.

Qualifications:

Advanced proficiency in Excel, including Vlookup, pivot tables, data compilation, and analysis.

Strong analytical and numerical skills, with the ability to interpret and present complex data in a clear and concise manner.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with a professional and customer-centric approach.

Proven experience in procurement, sourcing, or supply chain management is preferred.

Ability to work independently, take initiative, and prioritize tasks effectively to meet deadlines.

Exceptional organizational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment.

If you possess advanced Excel skills, a strong aptitude for numbers, and the ability to thrive in a procurement environment, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Join our team and make a significant impact on our organization’s success.

Remote hours 3pm -11pm

Job Type: Full-time

Experience:

Microsoft Excel: 5 years (Preferred)

Desired Skills:

Excel

Excel Spreadsheets

Excel Advanced

Analyst

