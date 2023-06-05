Full Stack Java Developer Learnership at Geeks4learning – Gauteng Sandton

We are currently recruiting for our Full Stack Java Developer Learnership Programme. Please see below for more information:
Learnership Requirements:
Education
Grade 12 is essential:
- Maths (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)
- English (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)
- Maths Literacy (Minimum Level 5 – 60%)
- 2nd language (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)
- National Diploma or Degree in Information Technology
Specific Requirements
Passion for IT (Java) and career-orientated
Personal attributes and Skills
- Effective communication skills in verbal and non-verbal English language
- Good work attitude and work ethic
- Diligent and hard-working
- Self-driven and goal-oriented toward your career
- Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- Good attention to detail
- Time management and planning skills
- Ability to work independently
- Team-oriented and ability to work well within a team
- Basic computer skills
Our Hiring Process:
- Submit your application for the learnership programme
- Complete the questionnaire and send relevant documents
- Write an IKM assessment
- Attend an interview to assess your knowledge and skills
- Begin your journey to excellence
Candidates with disabilities are encouraged to apply!
As an equal opportunity company we believe in giving people with disabilities a fair chance to pursue a successful career.
Desired Skills:
- Knowlege and Passion For Java Development
- Basic Computer Skills
- Time Management
- Self-Driven
- Critical Thinker
About The Employer:
Geeks4Learning is an accredited IT training academy with a mission to develop the next generation of top IT [URL Removed] learnerships offer the right combination of practical and theoretical training to make you job-ready and are aligned with both local and international industry standards. You will learn the latest languages, tools, technologies, and methodologies used by the industry and how to put them into [URL Removed] success in the workplace is dependent on a lot more than basic know-how. That is why we offer soft skills training too. Our graduates are equipped with a strong understanding of team dynamics, communication training and personal leadership development so that you are ready to add immediate value when absorbed into the [URL Removed] are so confident in the quality of our training that we guarantee that you will be able to kick start your IT career upon successful completion of the learnership! These learnerships are targeted toward students at the early stages of their careers.