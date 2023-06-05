Intermediate .Net/C# developer

Join an esteemed company in Cape Town and become an integral part of a team where exciting new development and expansion of their current client production systems are in focus. Venture into a wide range of platforms and environments, ensuring you gain diverse experience in the realm of .Net. This position offers the opportunity to master Microsoft SQL, delving into complex data processing within SQL procedures and harnessing the true potential of MSSQL. Working on meticulously crafted frameworks and business controllers to ensure efficient operations, and prioritize scalability over speed of development. You will work with the latest C# .Net language features, collaborating with skilled senior, intermediate, and junior developers on real-world systems.
The experience and expertise you will acquire in this role will be unparalleled, expanding your horizons beyond your current grasp. As a full-stack engineer, you are expected to possess comprehensive knowledge across all aspects of development, positioning you as a central figure in any technical discussion related to software development.
Area: Durbanville, Cape Town (Hybrid)
Requirements:
Key Requirements:
- Proficiency in Microsoft .Net C#
- Strong understanding of Microsoft SQL Server
- Knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, and Javascript
- Familiarity with Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps
Additional Requirements: (Non Negotiable)
- South African citizenship
- Possession of a valid driver’s license
- No criminal, fraud, or bad debt records
Beneficial Competencies:
- Experience with Agile development methodologies
- Familiarity with Scrum and Kanban methodologies
- Understanding of design principles, patterns, and structures
- Knowledge of Service-Oriented Architecture
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft .Net C#
- Microsoft TFS
- Javascript