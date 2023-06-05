Intermediate .Net/C# developer

Join an esteemed company in Cape Town and become an integral part of a team where exciting new development and expansion of their current client production systems are in focus. Venture into a wide range of platforms and environments, ensuring you gain diverse experience in the realm of .Net. This position offers the opportunity to master Microsoft SQL, delving into complex data processing within SQL procedures and harnessing the true potential of MSSQL. Working on meticulously crafted frameworks and business controllers to ensure efficient operations, and prioritize scalability over speed of development. You will work with the latest C# .Net language features, collaborating with skilled senior, intermediate, and junior developers on real-world systems.

The experience and expertise you will acquire in this role will be unparalleled, expanding your horizons beyond your current grasp. As a full-stack engineer, you are expected to possess comprehensive knowledge across all aspects of development, positioning you as a central figure in any technical discussion related to software development.

Area: Durbanville, Cape Town (Hybrid)

Requirements:

Key Requirements:

Proficiency in Microsoft .Net C#

Strong understanding of Microsoft SQL Server

Knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, and Javascript

Familiarity with Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

Additional Requirements: (Non Negotiable)

South African citizenship

Possession of a valid driver’s license

No criminal, fraud, or bad debt records

Beneficial Competencies:

Experience with Agile development methodologies

Familiarity with Scrum and Kanban methodologies

Understanding of design principles, patterns, and structures

Knowledge of Service-Oriented Architecture

Desired Skills:

Microsoft .Net C#

Microsoft TFS

Javascript

