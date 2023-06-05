Intermediate VB6 and .net Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for an Intermediate VB6 and .net Developer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Provide a .Net Developer (Intermediate level) to provide Services on Development, Maintenance and Support of company Applications;

End to end testing will be carried out by the test team and the business and the resource will be required to resolve any defects raised by the team;

Knowledge of company and its IT stack are essential;

The resource will work as part of a feature team focusing on the allocated projects and will need to attend meetings when necessary;

Interacting and co-operating with the application owners;

Build, develop and deploy the required solution making use of C#, Database tools and cloud technologies in accordance with the company standards;

Adhere to the company standard in terms of usage of the source control tools as well as implement and maintain the appropriate CI/CD processes and pipelines;

Analyse, maintain and enhance the data is accurate and fit for purpose;

Support issues arising from the usage of the system and its data by the various consumer systems and users in production as well as non-production environments;

Build and execute unit tests and provision of unit testing evidence related to allocated tasks according to agreed standards;

Proactive management of issues and risks that may impact project delivery timelines;

Analysing and rapidly responding to production issues as and when they occur; provision of effort estimate for allocated tasks;

Incident resolution.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT Degree/BSc degree or other related

3 – 5 years’ experience as VB6 and .net Developer

Good understanding of C# / .Net Development

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

VB6

