Intermediate VB6 .Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 5, 2023

Our Client is looking to recruit an Intermediate VB6 .Net Developer with minimum 5 years experience.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric essential

  • Bachelor’s Degree or relevant qualification

Experience Required:

  • 5+ years of professional experience

Essential Functions/Job Description:

The Service Provider will provide C# Development Services through the resource with the required development skills as stipulated herein as follows:

  • Provide a .Net Developer (Intermediate level) to provide Services on Development, Maintenance and Support of Liberty Applications;

  • end to end testing will be carried out by the test team and the business and the resource will be required to resolve any defects raised by the team;

  • Knowledge of IT stack are essential

  • The resource will work as part of a feature team focusing on the allocated projects and will need to attend meetings when necessary;

  • Interacting and co-operating with the application owners;

  • Build, develop and deploy the required solution making use of C#, Database tools and cloud technologies in accordance with standards

  • Adhere to the standards in terms of usage of the source control tools as well as implement and maintain the appropriate CI/CD processes and pipelines;

  • Analyze, maintain and enhance the data is accurate and fit the purpose

  • Support issues arising from the usage of the system and it’s data by the various consumer systems and users in production as well as non-production environments;

  • Build and execute unit tests and provision of unit testing evidence related to allocated tasks according to agreed standards;

  • Proactive management of issues and risks that may impact project delivery timelines

  • Analyzing and rapidly responding to production issues as and when they occur, provision of effort estimate for allocated tasks;

  • Incident resolution

Other Information applicable to opportunity:

The Service Provider shall provide the following Services to the client within their control and in accordance with the project:

  • Delivery of assigned projects, stories or tasks;

  • Input to weekly/monthly status

  • Development of source code within the development, security and quality standards of the client;

  • Ensure all environments are in sync when applying changes;

  • Communicate scope changes and provide feedback;

  • Implementations;

  • Reports;

  • Unit testing;

  • Execution of unit testing and provisions of unit testing evidence related to allocated tasks according to agreed standards;

  • Post Implementation Support Documentation;

  • Understand, adopt and apply the Agile methodology and principals;

  • Understanding the business purpose of the story defining and analyzing possible alternative ways of satisfying the business purpose of the story;

  • Planning and estimating development tasks with other developers that are required to fulfill the story;

  • Working directly with the Product Owner/Scrum Master to clarify and further define the detail of how the story should be implanted;

  • Providing guidance to the other developers as necessary who are engaged in development tasks associated with the story

Work environment:

  • 6 Month Contract

  • Hybrid working environment

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

