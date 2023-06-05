Our Client is looking to recruit an Intermediate VB6 .Net Developer with minimum 5 years experience.
Qualification Required:
- Matric essential
- Bachelor’s Degree or relevant qualification
Experience Required:
- 5+ years of professional experience
Essential Functions/Job Description:
The Service Provider will provide C# Development Services through the resource with the required development skills as stipulated herein as follows:
- Provide a .Net Developer (Intermediate level) to provide Services on Development, Maintenance and Support of Liberty Applications;
- end to end testing will be carried out by the test team and the business and the resource will be required to resolve any defects raised by the team;
- Knowledge of IT stack are essential
- The resource will work as part of a feature team focusing on the allocated projects and will need to attend meetings when necessary;
- Interacting and co-operating with the application owners;
- Build, develop and deploy the required solution making use of C#, Database tools and cloud technologies in accordance with standards
- Adhere to the standards in terms of usage of the source control tools as well as implement and maintain the appropriate CI/CD processes and pipelines;
- Analyze, maintain and enhance the data is accurate and fit the purpose
- Support issues arising from the usage of the system and it’s data by the various consumer systems and users in production as well as non-production environments;
- Build and execute unit tests and provision of unit testing evidence related to allocated tasks according to agreed standards;
- Proactive management of issues and risks that may impact project delivery timelines
- Analyzing and rapidly responding to production issues as and when they occur, provision of effort estimate for allocated tasks;
- Incident resolution
Other Information applicable to opportunity:
The Service Provider shall provide the following Services to the client within their control and in accordance with the project:
- Delivery of assigned projects, stories or tasks;
- Input to weekly/monthly status
- Development of source code within the development, security and quality standards of the client;
- Ensure all environments are in sync when applying changes;
- Communicate scope changes and provide feedback;
- Implementations;
- Reports;
- Unit testing;
- Execution of unit testing and provisions of unit testing evidence related to allocated tasks according to agreed standards;
- Post Implementation Support Documentation;
- Understand, adopt and apply the Agile methodology and principals;
- Understanding the business purpose of the story defining and analyzing possible alternative ways of satisfying the business purpose of the story;
- Planning and estimating development tasks with other developers that are required to fulfill the story;
- Working directly with the Product Owner/Scrum Master to clarify and further define the detail of how the story should be implanted;
- Providing guidance to the other developers as necessary who are engaged in development tasks associated with the story
Work environment:
- 6 Month Contract
- Hybrid working environment
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML