Intermediate VB6 .Net Developer

Our Client is looking to recruit an Intermediate VB6 .Net Developer with minimum 5 years experience.

Qualification Required:

Matric essential

Bachelor’s Degree or relevant qualification

Experience Required:

5+ years of professional experience

Essential Functions/Job Description:

The Service Provider will provide C# Development Services through the resource with the required development skills as stipulated herein as follows:

Provide a .Net Developer (Intermediate level) to provide Services on Development, Maintenance and Support of Liberty Applications;

end to end testing will be carried out by the test team and the business and the resource will be required to resolve any defects raised by the team;

Knowledge of IT stack are essential

The resource will work as part of a feature team focusing on the allocated projects and will need to attend meetings when necessary;

Interacting and co-operating with the application owners;

Build, develop and deploy the required solution making use of C#, Database tools and cloud technologies in accordance with standards

Adhere to the standards in terms of usage of the source control tools as well as implement and maintain the appropriate CI/CD processes and pipelines;

Analyze, maintain and enhance the data is accurate and fit the purpose

Support issues arising from the usage of the system and it’s data by the various consumer systems and users in production as well as non-production environments;

Build and execute unit tests and provision of unit testing evidence related to allocated tasks according to agreed standards;

Proactive management of issues and risks that may impact project delivery timelines

Analyzing and rapidly responding to production issues as and when they occur, provision of effort estimate for allocated tasks;

Incident resolution

Other Information applicable to opportunity:

The Service Provider shall provide the following Services to the client within their control and in accordance with the project:

Delivery of assigned projects, stories or tasks;

Input to weekly/monthly status

Development of source code within the development, security and quality standards of the client;

Ensure all environments are in sync when applying changes;

Communicate scope changes and provide feedback;

Implementations;

Reports;

Unit testing;

Execution of unit testing and provisions of unit testing evidence related to allocated tasks according to agreed standards;

Post Implementation Support Documentation;

Understand, adopt and apply the Agile methodology and principals;

Understanding the business purpose of the story defining and analyzing possible alternative ways of satisfying the business purpose of the story;

Planning and estimating development tasks with other developers that are required to fulfill the story;

Working directly with the Product Owner/Scrum Master to clarify and further define the detail of how the story should be implanted;

Providing guidance to the other developers as necessary who are engaged in development tasks associated with the story

Work environment:

6 Month Contract

Hybrid working environment

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

