Java Engineer

Role Overview:
You will be responsible for architecting, designing and developing solutions using Java, Spring, Hibernate and other open source technologies.
What you will do:
- Planning, designing, debugging, and coding software solutions for Java application development.
- Develop Java-based software using industry best practices.
- Writing and implementing efficient and reusable code
- Test the software to ensure it meets requirements and performs well.
- Collaborate with other software engineers to ensure that code is of the highest quality.
- Work with product managers and designers to ensure the software is designed well and meets user needs.
- Identify opportunities to improve existing Java code.
What we believe you need to have
Relevant Qualification
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in java development
- In-depth knowledge of Java and JavaEE
- Excellent analytical and problem solving skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Strong knowledge of software architecture principles.
- Familiarity with at least one of the following databases – MySQL/Oracle/SQL Server/PostgreSQL.
- Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying test-driven development.
- Understanding DevOps principals and how to apply them practically.
- Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.
- Experience with containerisation (Docker/Kubernetes) highly beneficial.
- Experience working with agile methodologies.
Desired Skills:
- JavaEE
- MySQL
- oRACLE
- SQL Server
- PostgresSQL
- AWS
- AZURE
- DOCKER
- KUBERNETES