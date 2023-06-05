Java Engineer

Jun 5, 2023

Role Overview:
You will be responsible for architecting, designing and developing solutions using Java, Spring, Hibernate and other open source technologies.

What you will do:

  • Planning, designing, debugging, and coding software solutions for Java application development.
  • Develop Java-based software using industry best practices.
  • Writing and implementing efficient and reusable code
  • Test the software to ensure it meets requirements and performs well.
  • Collaborate with other software engineers to ensure that code is of the highest quality.
  • Work with product managers and designers to ensure the software is designed well and meets user needs.
  • Identify opportunities to improve existing Java code.

What we believe you need to have

Relevant Qualification

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in java development
  • In-depth knowledge of Java and JavaEE
  • Excellent analytical and problem solving skills.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Strong knowledge of software architecture principles.
  • Familiarity with at least one of the following databases – MySQL/Oracle/SQL Server/PostgreSQL.
  • Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying test-driven development.
  • Understanding DevOps principals and how to apply them practically.
  • Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.
  • Experience with containerisation (Docker/Kubernetes) highly beneficial.
  • Experience working with agile methodologies.

Desired Skills:

  • JavaEE
  • MySQL
  • oRACLE
  • SQL Server
  • PostgresSQL
  • AWS
  • AZURE
  • DOCKER
  • KUBERNETES

Learn more/Apply for this position