Join a renowned company in Cape Town and become a part of our vibrant team that thrives on innovation and fosters a fantastic company culture. If you are passionate about software development and design, and envision a long-term career with opportunities to grow into roles like software architect, consultant, team leader, development director, or even business partner, then this is the perfect opportunity for you. This is a company that is always pushing the boundaries of possibility, fueling creative imagination, and exceeding client expectations.

I am seeking an inspired and motivated individual with high self-esteem and strong ambition, someone who takes ownership, embraces learning, strives for excellence, and takes pride in their work and delivery.

Area: Durbanville, Cape Town (Hybrid)

Responsibilities:

As a Junior C#.Net Developer, you will be an integral part of the dynamic team, you will be engaged in programming using C#.Net and MS SQL, working on real-world systems under the guidance of experienced senior and intermediate developers.

Requirements:

Proficiency in Microsoft .Net C#

Strong understanding of Microsoft SQL Server

Knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, and Javascript

Familiarity with Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

Additional Requirements: (Non Negotiable)

South African citizenship is mandatory

Possession of a valid driver’s license

No criminal, fraud, or bad debt records

Beneficial Competencies:

Experience with Agile development methodologies

Familiarity with Scrum and Kanban methodologies

Understanding of design principles, patterns, and structures

Desired Skills:

.Net C#

Javascript

SQL Server

