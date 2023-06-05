Join a renowned company in Cape Town and become a part of our vibrant team that thrives on innovation and fosters a fantastic company culture. If you are passionate about software development and design, and envision a long-term career with opportunities to grow into roles like software architect, consultant, team leader, development director, or even business partner, then this is the perfect opportunity for you. This is a company that is always pushing the boundaries of possibility, fueling creative imagination, and exceeding client expectations.
I am seeking an inspired and motivated individual with high self-esteem and strong ambition, someone who takes ownership, embraces learning, strives for excellence, and takes pride in their work and delivery.
Area: Durbanville, Cape Town (Hybrid)
Responsibilities:
As a Junior C#.Net Developer, you will be an integral part of the dynamic team, you will be engaged in programming using C#.Net and MS SQL, working on real-world systems under the guidance of experienced senior and intermediate developers.
Requirements:
Key Requirements:
- Proficiency in Microsoft .Net C#
- Strong understanding of Microsoft SQL Server
- Knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, and Javascript
- Familiarity with Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps
Additional Requirements: (Non Negotiable)
- South African citizenship is mandatory
- Possession of a valid driver’s license
- No criminal, fraud, or bad debt records
Beneficial Competencies:
- Experience with Agile development methodologies
- Familiarity with Scrum and Kanban methodologies
- Understanding of design principles, patterns, and structures
Desired Skills:
- .Net C#
- Javascript
- SQL Server