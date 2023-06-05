Junior IT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Responsibilities:

– To plan manage and support IT projects and perform all support activities within the specified area.

– To plan and manage all activities within the area of technology within his/her responsibility.

– To ensure timely and effective communication with the project team the project stakeholders.

– Provide technical support to end-users, including hardware and software troubleshooting, resolving system and network issues, and assisting with the setup and configuration of computer systems and peripherals.

– Liaises with suppliers to ensure that the business networks are of specific standard.

– Cabling of CCTV and Network systems at the stores.

– Install, upgrade, and maintain computer hardware, software, and peripherals, including desktops, laptops, printers, scanners, and other IT equipment.

– Troubleshoot and resolve software and application issues, including operating systems, productivity software, and specialized business applications.

– Diagnose and repair hardware problems, coordinating with vendors for warranty repairs or replacement parts as necessary.

– Monitor and maintain network infrastructure, including switches, routers, and firewalls, ensuring optimal performance and security.

– Assist in the implementation and maintenance of network security measures, including user access controls, antivirus software, and data backup systems.

– Perform regular system maintenance tasks, such as system updates, patches, and backups, to ensure data integrity and system reliability.

– Provide training and guidance to end-users on basic computer operations, software usage, and best practices for data security.

– Document and maintain accurate records of IT assets, inventory, and software licenses.

– Collaborate with other IT team members to develop and improve IT policies, procedures, and documentation.

– Stay updated with the latest trends and technologies in the IT field and make recommendations for process improvements and technology upgrades.

Requirements:

– Proven experience as an IT Technician or in a similar technical support role.

– Strong knowledge of computer hardware, software, networking, and troubleshooting techniques.

Familiarity with Windows operating systems, as well as common productivity software applications.

– Experience with network administration, including TCP/IP, LAN/WAN, DNS, DHCP, and VPN.

– Knowledge of security practices and protocols, including firewalls, antivirus software, and data backup systems.

– Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to analyse and resolve technical issues promptly.

– Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to provide clear instructions and technical guidance to end-users.

– Ability to work independently, manage priorities, and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

– Flexibility to adapt to changing technology and business needs.

Desired Skills:

Hardware

Information Systems

Networks

About The Employer:

Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as a Junior IT Technician.

Learn more/Apply for this position