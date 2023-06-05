Microsoft.Net Developer at Valco Technologies – Western Cape George

Min 3 years MS .Net / MS SQL Development experience.

Communicate and correspond in both Afrikaans and English.

Must be able to take ownership of his work and be self-motivated.

Advantageous but not a requirement:

– Mobile App Development

– Azure SQL Server

– SQL Reporting

– Active Directory & Exchange Server integration

Might be expected to travel to clients in South Africa and Southern Africa.

All work during office hours, after-hours work the exception, will be compensated should this be needed.

Any diploma, certification or degree will be an advantage, but we are ultimately more interested in your ability to learn new skills and stay up to date. Small company, the applicant will be involved in all aspects of a project, from design, SQL scripting, desktop development, reporting, web development, Excel integration and more.

The company is a Microsoft partner, you will always have the latest technology at your disposal and not fall behind in the marketplace.

Desired Skills:

Vb.Net

SQL

SQL Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Small company, operating for the last 18 years. Clients are mostly big corporates all located in Southern Africa.

