MID-LEVEL C# BACKEND DEVELOPER – BRYANSTON (HYBRID) @ R600K to R700K PA at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Bryanston

NEW WORK IN with a global creative communications agency; sitting at the top of their game in corporate, consumer, culture, tech, branding, social content and influence. This is your chance to work with a trendy business and top-class dev house, working with renowned brands to play with, you can expect creativity-operating, innovating, and creating at the intersection of talent and capabilities.

They are looking for a Mid-Level C# Backend Developer with Web and mobile skills; you will get involved in the build of exceptional web and mobile applications and be part of a leading advertising agency, APPLY NOW!!!!!

This is what you need to land an interview:

You come equipped with at least 5 years’ experience in web development with solid experience in C#, .NET, MS SQL.

Strong background in JavaScript and related stack

You have good experience developing web solutions in Umbraco

Utilisation/development of API’s and RESTful web services.

Thorough understanding of the Software Development Lifecycle (e.g. Requirements, Design,Development, Testing).

Experience using version control such as GIT

Experience working with a Windows Server environment

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

