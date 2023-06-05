Mobile AI market on track to hit R85bn by 2030

The global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is anticipated to reach $84,97-billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26,9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The market growth has been significant in recent years due to several factors. One of the major drivers augmenting the market is the increasing processing power of mobile devices.

Modern smartphones and tablets have powerful processors and graphics processing units (GPUs) that can efficiently run AI algorithms and models.

Another factor fueling the market growth of mobile artificial intelligence (AI) is the prominent availability of AI tools and frameworks. Many popular AI frameworks have mobile versions that allow developers to build and deploy AI models on mobile devices.

Mobile AI applications are used in healthcare, finance, education, and entertainment to improve efficiency, accuracy, and user experience. For instance, mobile AI analyzes medical images, detects fraud in financial transactions, and provides personalized learning experiences.

Moreover, emerging data collection is also a significant factor in market growth. Mobile devices generate vast amounts of data, such as images, videos, and text, which can be used to train AI models.

The growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) contributes to data availability by generating data from various sources, such as sensors and connected devices.

Overall, the growth of mobile AI is expected to continue as AI technology becomes more advanced and accessible and as mobile devices become more powerful and ubiquitous. It has the potential to transform various industries and improve the lives of people around the world, as its applications can be used in various domains. Some examples of mobile AI applications include speech recognition, image and video recognition, natural language processing, and predictive analytics.

Investments in various AI-based technologies have increased recently. This element is driving the global market for mobile AI.

The rise in demand for processors with AI capabilities on a worldwide scale is another factor driving the market. Several nations’ governments are implementing various advantageous policies to support the start-up culture. This reason is increasing the need for mobile AI in the international market.

Smartphones, cameras, drones, AR/VR, automobiles, and robots are a few of the significant industries in which items from the market is used.

Limited AI experts and expensive AI processors are the two factors limiting industry expansion.

In contrast, the potential includes prominent demand for edge computing in IoT and low-cost vision applications in mobile devices and AI chips for cameras.

Highlights from Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report include:

* The 10 nm technology node segment led the market in 2022, accounting for over 44,73% share of the global revenue. The growth is attributed to the prominent growth of smartphones and digitalisation in the market.

* The emergence of edge computing with increasing processing power of mobile devices, AI models can now be deployed on the device itself, rather than in the cloud. This is known as edge computing and allows for faster and more efficient processing of data.

* The prominent growth of augmented reality (AR) and the overlay of digital information on the real world is fueling the market growth. Mobile AI is being used to develop AR applications that can recognise objects and provide information about them in realtime.

* North America had the largest revenue share of over 30,77% in 2022. Due to major investment in mobile AI in the region.