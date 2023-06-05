New GM for WASPA

The Wireless Application Service Provider’s Association (WASPA) has announced the appointment of Noelan Rungasamy as the body’s new GM, effective 1 June 2023.

Rungasamy takes the baton from long-serving GM, Ilonka Badenhorst, who is leaving WASPA to pursue alternative opportunities.

In his role, Rungasamy will focus on the day-to-day management of the body’s diverse portfolio and work to improve the effectiveness of WASPA for the benefit of the overall industry.

Rungasamy was previously GM of the commercial division at Mango Airlines. With almost 20 years of experience in Aviation, Rungasamy has been involved in a number of industry committees, lobbying for the interests of airlines, and has driven a substantial number of strategic projects.

“While I have a lot to learn in the industry, I have experience working with an industry association, within a heavily regulated environment, that is constantly looking at balancing the interests of its various stakeholders and I believe it allows me to have a unique and non-biased approach in addressing the needs of WASPA stakeholders and members. I hope to bring some of this experience into my new role,” says Rungasamy.

He plans to continue to engage various stakeholders to gain a better understanding of the complexities and hurdles being faced to ensure WASPA is in the best position to serve its mandate.

James McNab, chairman of WASPA, comments: “Noelan’s appointment is in line with our commitment and transparency in serving the interests of both mobile application service providers and consumers in South Africa for the betterment of the industry and we look forward to working closely together to drive innovation and compliance in this space.”