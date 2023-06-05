Project Manager IT at QES

My client based in Cape Town (north) is currently sourcing for a Project Manager to join them on independent contract basis
Project Manager
Integration project experience
Hybrid work model
Cape Town
To manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality.
The ideal Project Manager must have relevant experience in relevant area listed below.
JOB OBJECTIVES:
- Project initiation – Project charter
- Project planning – Project management plan including:
o Project schedule
o Project budget
o Project quality plan
o Risk management plan
- Monitoring and controlling of project execution:
o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
o Project status reports
o Project steering committee presentation
-
Project close – close out presentation, reports and handoverEXPERIENCE:
-
5-8 years Project Management in relevant areaQUALIFICATIONS:
- Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
- Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2Knowledge:
- Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
- Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at
least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
- Good knowledge of the Retail business environmentSkills:
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
- Strong negotiation skills
- Experience of using project tools
- Ability to manage business expectations.
- Ability to coach and mentor teammates.
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Agile
- Retail
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric