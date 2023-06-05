Python Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The ideal candidate will be accurate, self-motivated and meticulous with an eye for detail, whoenjoys undertaking complex assignments, meets deadlines and continually strives to deliversuperior performance. The candidate must operate with a strong sense of ownership andresponsibility and thrive in a fast paced environment where making quick, sound decisions arecrucial.
You will be working with the following technologies:
? Python
? Angular
? Oracle RBMS
Responsibilities:
? Understand system functionality
? Understand relational database principle
? Analyze, design and develop systems
? Test and debug application
? Work as part of a project teamKey
Competencies and Qualifications:
? Matric
? BTech degree or diploma
? 4+ years experience
? Strong problem solving skills
? Ability to take responsibility and be decisive
? Ability to work within a team
? Effective planning and organizational skills
? Ability to work under pressure
? Deadline driven
? Ability to develop applications in Python and Angular or Javascript
Desired Skills:
- Python
- angular
- oracle RBMS
- Oracle