Python Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The ideal candidate will be accurate, self-motivated and meticulous with an eye for detail, whoenjoys undertaking complex assignments, meets deadlines and continually strives to deliversuperior performance. The candidate must operate with a strong sense of ownership andresponsibility and thrive in a fast paced environment where making quick, sound decisions arecrucial.

You will be working with the following technologies:

? Python

? Angular

? Oracle RBMS

Responsibilities:

? Understand system functionality

? Understand relational database principle

? Analyze, design and develop systems

? Test and debug application

? Work as part of a project teamKey

Competencies and Qualifications:

? Matric

? BTech degree or diploma

? 4+ years experience

? Strong problem solving skills

? Ability to take responsibility and be decisive

? Ability to work within a team

? Effective planning and organizational skills

? Ability to work under pressure

? Deadline driven

? Ability to develop applications in Python and Angular or Javascript

Desired Skills:

Python

angular

oracle RBMS

Oracle

Learn more/Apply for this position