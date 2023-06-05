Senior Full Stack Developer (Hybrid)

A leading HealthTech company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics, is looking for a Fullstack Developer. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.
A leading HealthTech platform company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics, is looking for a Senior Fullstack Developer. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.
Duties:
- To design and deliver software solutions that contribute to the company’s vision and efficiently and innovatively serves it’s clients
- To develop, maintain, operate, optimise and troubleshoot the company’s cloud platform.
- Willingness and capability of embracing the fulltechnology stack
- Elaborate and future co-create software design and design patterns.
- Be instrumental in ensuring team’s compliance with the software design patterns and standards.
- Ensure application architecture and design compliance with industry best practices, coding standards, unit testing standards, exception handling standards, code/peer review process, defect management and development environments
- Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to coding standards
- To implement new capabilities for the company using external, internal and partner resources
- To contribute toward a highly performing quality-focussed team
- Developing and maintaining high code quality software to serve in a web environment
- Collaborate with business colleagues to understand requirements and expectations
- Interpreting, communicating, and coordinating requirements with local/offshore development teams
- Using source control religiously and managing multiple development source code branches
- Delivering the appropriate work breakdown structures with accurate estimations
- Proactively identifying technical risks and inefficiencies
The Tech Stack:
- 4 years’ experience with Angular 2 (v12 and higher) with Typescript-based web UI framework is mandatory
- Experience with Google Cloud Platform, Firestore, Cloud Functions and Firebase.
- Java/C#/SQL/JSON/XML
- Javascript/Typescript/ES6
- HTML5/CSS3
- RxJS
- ORM (such as Hibernate)
- Microsoft IIS
Qualifications & Experience:
- Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B.Com Informatics or other related technology degrees)
- Minimum 8 years of experience in the software development industry with both front-end development and back-end experience across a wide variety of technology sets (Web, mobile, desktop & microservices)
- Strong understanding of application architecture principles, such as design patterns, scalability, performance optimization, fault tolerance, security, andmaintainability, with a proven ability to apply them in practical software development scenarios.
- Proficiency in SOLID principles, modular design, separation of concerns, design patterns, and code reuse.
- Modern SDLC such as Agile methodology using Kanban and/or Scrum, is essential
- Experience in working with remote teams
- Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred
- In-depth understanding of industry wide traditional enterprise (e.g. middleware, application servers, relational databases), web, mobile, IoT and modern technologies (e.g. NoSQL database, stream and data processing).
Knowledge and Skills:
- The software development life-cycle
- Front and backend best practices
- Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)
- Problem Solving
- A keen eye for detail and ability to deliver user interface designs that both match requirements and provide a great customer experience
- High level of professional flexibility and openness to innovative new ideas
- Ability to self-manage, self-organise and work autonomously
- Ability to operate in a dynamic environment with less clarity and certainty
- Strong ability and willingness to learn and have an open-mindedness to different approaches, ideas and points of view
- Experience in working with remote teams where distance, language or any other barrier may be a challenge
NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.
SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.
Desired Skills:
- Fullstack Developer
- Full Stack Developer
- Java Developer
- Software Developer
- Java
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund