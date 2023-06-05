Senior Full Stack Developer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A leading HealthTech company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics, is looking for a Fullstack Developer. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.

Duties:

To design and deliver software solutions that contribute to the company’s vision and efficiently and innovatively serves it’s clients

To develop, maintain, operate, optimise and troubleshoot the company’s cloud platform.

Willingness and capability of embracing the fulltechnology stack

Elaborate and future co-create software design and design patterns.

Be instrumental in ensuring team’s compliance with the software design patterns and standards.

Ensure application architecture and design compliance with industry best practices, coding standards, unit testing standards, exception handling standards, code/peer review process, defect management and development environments

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to coding standards

To implement new capabilities for the company using external, internal and partner resources

To contribute toward a highly performing quality-focussed team

Developing and maintaining high code quality software to serve in a web environment

Collaborate with business colleagues to understand requirements and expectations

Interpreting, communicating, and coordinating requirements with local/offshore development teams

Using source control religiously and managing multiple development source code branches

Delivering the appropriate work breakdown structures with accurate estimations

Proactively identifying technical risks and inefficiencies



The Tech Stack:

4 years’ experience with Angular 2 (v12 and higher) with Typescript-based web UI framework is mandatory

Experience with Google Cloud Platform, Firestore, Cloud Functions and Firebase.

Java/C#/SQL/JSON/XML

Javascript/Typescript/ES6

HTML5/CSS3

RxJS

ORM (such as Hibernate)

Microsoft IIS

Qualifications & Experience:

Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B.Com Informatics or other related technology degrees)

Minimum 8 years of experience in the software development industry with both front-end development and back-end experience across a wide variety of technology sets (Web, mobile, desktop & microservices)

Strong understanding of application architecture principles, such as design patterns, scalability, performance optimization, fault tolerance, security, andmaintainability, with a proven ability to apply them in practical software development scenarios.

Proficiency in SOLID principles, modular design, separation of concerns, design patterns, and code reuse.

Modern SDLC such as Agile methodology using Kanban and/or Scrum, is essential

Experience in working with remote teams

Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred

In-depth understanding of industry wide traditional enterprise (e.g. middleware, application servers, relational databases), web, mobile, IoT and modern technologies (e.g. NoSQL database, stream and data processing).

Knowledge and Skills:

The software development life-cycle

Front and backend best practices

Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)

Problem Solving

A keen eye for detail and ability to deliver user interface designs that both match requirements and provide a great customer experience

High level of professional flexibility and openness to innovative new ideas

Ability to self-manage, self-organise and work autonomously

Ability to operate in a dynamic environment with less clarity and certainty

Strong ability and willingness to learn and have an open-mindedness to different approaches, ideas and points of view

Experience in working with remote teams where distance, language or any other barrier may be a challenge

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

