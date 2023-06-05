Senior Software Developer – Northern Cape

Job description:

A unique opportunity to join a JSE listed financial organisation that continually delivers excellent results and growth that exceed all competitors in the market. Become part of a team working on Key projects in the clients Distribution in Partnership with business stakeholders to deliver great value with an opportunity to make a real impact in the client’s success story. The successful candidate will function as the senior developer and Architect of the clients Practice management, the clients Channel, and our clients CRM platform. The development pertains to all those aspects, to be used by the client Advisers and clients nationally. The candidate will be a member of the CRM management team.

Responsibilities:

Align and build capabilities and services in line with strategic projects and architecture.

Review the architecture of the current software stack and guide the process of improving the current architecture to utilize micro services.

Integrate services through cloud native services with the broader the clients consult Group.

Provide input for the other developers, BAs, and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.

Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.

Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.

Along with the BAs, assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.

Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.

Frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.

Implement processes for gathering, reviewing, and analysing development requirements.

Minimum requirements:

A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering

Expert C# development experience

PHP Development Experience

Angular, Bootstrap, jQuery experience

CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development

SQL experience

Agile / Scrum experience

Expert understanding of the software development process

Experience in CRM and client portal solutions

Strong security principles experience

Knowledge of microservice architecture

Integration knowledge (building and consuming API’s)

Entity framework knowledge

Effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology

Kubernetes/Docker, virtualisation experience Cloud vendor experience Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making Exposure to Architecture Recommended requirements: Competencies required: Problem-solving skills Business acumen and entrepreneurship Analytical thinker Negotiating and influencing skills IT innovation and acumen Attention to detail Project Management skills Change management and coaching skills



Desired Skills:

#C Developer

PHP Development

Angular

Bootstrap

jQuery

CI / CD

Azure

SQL

Scrum / Agile

API

CRM

