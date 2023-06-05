Senior SQL DBA (KG) – Gauteng Centurion

Support end user on SQL Database used in the company environment. Support data analysis and troubleshooting for issues raised from the applications.

REPORTS TO:

Application Support Team Lead ACCOUNTABILITY

DEFINED SKILLS & ABILITIES

• Operating SQL database platform and will actively troubleshoot any issues impacting the environments as well as analyse error logs

• Analysing of queries and advise on efficiency and improvements

• Identify and resolve database locks and lack of statistics, resolve data structure issues, i.e. invalid objects, tables, partitions, constraints and perform deploy patches as and when required

• Create and maintain SOP’s

• Collaborating with dbas, developers, vendors and professionals to deliver quality service

• Performing as subject matter expert for database implementations

• Automation of operational processes as needed, with accuracy and in compliance with our security requirements

• Commitment to learning

• Analytical reasoning

• Creative Communication (oral and written)

• Relationship Management

• Customer Service

• Adaptability

• Problem Solving

• Excellent documentation skills Key Service area

• Provide service delivery in a timely and efficient manner

• Ensure that there is continuous support provided to company and sub-contractors

• To work with Incident Management, other support groups and vendors to provide seamless support to customers

• Participate in projects work as assigned Reporting

• Provide inputs to the Team Leader on status of activities as and when required KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE

• Provide daily system check report using the provided templates

Minimum Requirements:

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

• Grade 12

• Formal IT qualification (National Diploma/Certificate, CompTia, Microsoft or similar certification) or must be currently studying towards completing a Degree/Diploma or Certificate in IT

• ITIL v3 Foundation

• Microsoft Azure and Office 365

• Own car and Driver’s License essential

• MCSA: SQL Servers 2012 onwards

• 5+ years’ experience to MSSQL and PLSQL

KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE

Sound knowledge of ITIL and SDLC

• Strong technical aptitude and ability to research and solve complex issues independently

• Expert knowledge on MSSQL from 2012 onwards

• Experience in MSSQL manager, performing SQL queries and log management

• Experience with scripting and automation (Shell / Bash / PowerShell / PL / SQL / SQL / DBMS jobs)

Desired Skills:

MSSQL

Microsoft Azure

scripting and automation

ITIL and SDLC

