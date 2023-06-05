Senior SQL DBA (KG)

Support end user on SQL Database used in the company environment. Support data analysis and troubleshooting for issues raised from the applications.
REPORTS TO:
Application Support Team Lead ACCOUNTABILITY
DEFINED SKILLS & ABILITIES
• Operating SQL database platform and will actively troubleshoot any issues impacting the environments as well as analyse error logs
• Analysing of queries and advise on efficiency and improvements
• Identify and resolve database locks and lack of statistics, resolve data structure issues, i.e. invalid objects, tables, partitions, constraints and perform deploy patches as and when required
• Create and maintain SOP’s
• Collaborating with dbas, developers, vendors and professionals to deliver quality service
• Performing as subject matter expert for database implementations
• Automation of operational processes as needed, with accuracy and in compliance with our security requirements
• Commitment to learning
• Analytical reasoning
• Creative Communication (oral and written)
• Relationship Management
• Customer Service
• Adaptability
• Problem Solving
• Excellent documentation skills Key Service area
• Provide service delivery in a timely and efficient manner
• Ensure that there is continuous support provided to company and sub-contractors
• To work with Incident Management, other support groups and vendors to provide seamless support to customers
• Participate in projects work as assigned Reporting
• Provide inputs to the Team Leader on status of activities as and when required KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE
• Provide daily system check report using the provided templates
Minimum Requirements:
• Grade 12
• Formal IT qualification (National Diploma/Certificate, CompTia, Microsoft or similar certification) or must be currently studying towards completing a Degree/Diploma or Certificate in IT
• ITIL v3 Foundation
• Microsoft Azure and Office 365
• Own car and Driver’s License essential
• MCSA: SQL Servers 2012 onwards
• 5+ years’ experience to MSSQL and PLSQL
Sound knowledge of ITIL and SDLC
• Strong technical aptitude and ability to research and solve complex issues independently
• Expert knowledge on MSSQL from 2012 onwards
• Experience in MSSQL manager, performing SQL queries and log management
• Experience with scripting and automation (Shell / Bash / PowerShell / PL / SQL / SQL / DBMS jobs)
