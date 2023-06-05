Senior SQL DBA (KG)

Jun 5, 2023

Support end user on SQL Database used in the company environment. Support data analysis and troubleshooting for issues raised from the applications.

REPORTS TO:

Application Support Team Lead ACCOUNTABILITY

DEFINED SKILLS & ABILITIES

• Operating SQL database platform and will actively troubleshoot any issues impacting the environments as well as analyse error logs

• Analysing of queries and advise on efficiency and improvements

• Identify and resolve database locks and lack of statistics, resolve data structure issues, i.e. invalid objects, tables, partitions, constraints and perform deploy patches as and when required

• Create and maintain SOP’s

• Collaborating with dbas, developers, vendors and professionals to deliver quality service

• Performing as subject matter expert for database implementations

• Automation of operational processes as needed, with accuracy and in compliance with our security requirements

• Commitment to learning

• Analytical reasoning

• Creative Communication (oral and written)

• Relationship Management

• Customer Service

• Adaptability

• Problem Solving

• Excellent documentation skills Key Service area

• Provide service delivery in a timely and efficient manner

• Ensure that there is continuous support provided to company and sub-contractors

• To work with Incident Management, other support groups and vendors to provide seamless support to customers

• Participate in projects work as assigned Reporting

KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE

• Provide daily system check report using the provided templates

Minimum Requirements:

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

• Grade 12

• Formal IT qualification (National Diploma/Certificate, CompTia, Microsoft or similar certification) or must be currently studying towards completing a Degree/Diploma or Certificate in IT

• ITIL v3 Foundation

• Microsoft Azure and Office 365

• Own car and Driver’s License essential

• MCSA: SQL Servers 2012 onwards

• 5+ years’ experience to MSSQL and PLSQL

KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE

Sound knowledge of ITIL and SDLC

• Strong technical aptitude and ability to research and solve complex issues independently

• Expert knowledge on MSSQL from 2012 onwards

• Experience in MSSQL manager, performing SQL queries and log management

• Experience with scripting and automation (Shell / Bash / PowerShell / PL / SQL / SQL / DBMS jobs)

Desired Skills:

  • MSSQL
  • Microsoft Azure
  • scripting and automation
  • ITIL and SDLC

