Software Engineering Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Fully remote role

The position reports to a Senior Software Engineering Manager in the Logistics engineering division

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Build and retain a high-caliber engineering team

Build relationships through regular one on one conversations

Remove roadblocks and interruptions to help the team perform

Be involved with architectural and strategic planning with peers and senior developers

Work with stakeholders to gather requirements, and manage expectations

Support and develop the careers of members of the team

Support and give direction to innovation in the team

Present practical input for strategic technology decisions

Stay up to date with industry trends, and standards

Lead the Agile processes within the team

Manage the roadmap for the team, playing a key role in prioritization

Successfully see new projects to completion and launch new products while maintaining the existing code base.

Facilitate discussions in the team and ensure a good design methodology is used on projects.

Resolve conflict in the team when necessary

Promote the achievements of the team

Track and ensure team productivity is healthy using a metrics-based approach

Track and ensure operational excellence in the team using a metrics-based approach

Interview candidates for technical and organizational fit

Drive innovation, vision, and strategy

The skills we need:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Solid quantitative skills

Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people

Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Qualifications & Experience:

Computer Science Degree or 5 to 10 years relevant industry experience.

3+ years in development and management roles.

Proven track record of leading and managing teams on complex software projects

Experience with a broad range of related disciplines such as Development, Cloud Infrastructure, Site Reliability, Provisioning, Configuration Management, and Managed Systems.

Experience developing Scala in a test-driven environment (and/or at least in one of the following – Java, C, C++, Python)

Good SQL experience in a high-load environment

Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding.

Experience with Open Source Operating Systems and technologies.

Experience with Web Architectures (e.g. SOA, REST).

Excellent understanding of theoretical Software Engineering fundamentals, including but not limited to distributed systems, highly scalable systems, algorithms, data structures, design patterns, and programming paradigms is advantageous.

Experience with e-commerce-based applications is advantageous

Experience working with GCP/AWS and/or other cloud platforms

Desired Skills:

Scala

Software Engineering

Team Building

Development of software

Learn more/Apply for this position