SQL Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a SQL Developer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Develop complex T-SQL queries, Stored Procedures and Triggers.

Assist in the design of the relational database architecture for new development projects.

Develop new / alter existing SQL objects based off a set of requirements.

Troubleshoot SQL objects that fail.

Support the development team in troubleshooting application performance using SQL profiler and optimizing SQL queries or tuning indexing

Service requests from business, which include changes to processes or ad hoc data requests.

Develop according to set coding standards and processes.

Collaborate with Business Analysts to define scope and goals, track milestones, decide priorities, and report regularly to team leaders and BA’s.

Work with Business Analysts to identify and understand source data systems.

Contribute to all phases of the SDLC process extending from requirements gathering and design to development, testing and deployment.

Investigate and fix production issues.

Develop and test extraction, transformation and load processes.

Work in a very data driven environment and use data analysis skills to anticipate and fix bugs.

Supporting production databases.

Monitor production databases regularly or respond to any database issues by bringing down the database or taking the database offline.

Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of database management systems.

What we are looking for:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or other related fields

3 – 4 years relevant experience as a SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment

Relevant Microsoft Certification (SQL developer) will be beneficial.

Ability to work in a team environment

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology. Required to understand Agile methodology and ways of working

Experience working with security sensitive data (beneficial)

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.

Experience of the following in Microsoft SQL Server:

Relational database design principles

Understanding of SQL Server Administration

SQL OLTP development

SQL Query optimization

SQL Query analysis

Database object design

Basic understanding of front-end languages like HTML, CSS, JAVA script (Beneficial)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

SQL

SDLC

CCS

HTML

JAVASCRIPT

