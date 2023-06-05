We are currently seeking a skilled Test Analyst to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Test Analyst, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through effective testing and analysis. This is a full-time, hybrid contract position, offering the flexibility of remote work combined with on-site collaboration as required.
Qualification Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing qualification
- ISTQB
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Analyse the functional requirements specifications and the process flow documents.
- Maintaining traceability to the requirements, designing test scenarios and test cases
- Attain test scenario approvals from the product owner, business analyst, and end users.
- Specify and communicate test and data requirements and assist in preparing the test environment and data accordingly.
- Execute the test cases against both newly delivered, and previously tested functionality (regression testing), and assist in their automation.
- Assist the end users in executing their user acceptance testing.
- The report, manage and retest defects.
- Assist the test manager in test planning and execution of reporting activities.
Tools:
- MS SQL
- Atlassian JIRA (advantage)
- API Testing: Postman or SOAP UI
Knowledge / Experience:
- Some (4+ years) software testing experience or exposure within a business context.
- End-to-end business process execution.
- Best practices or industry standards in software testing (e.g., ISTQB).
- Risk management / risk-based testing.
- Interview availability: Soonest
- Type of role: Contract
- Position: Full-time, hybrid
- Location: Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML