Test Analyst

Jun 5, 2023

We are currently seeking a skilled Test Analyst to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Test Analyst, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through effective testing and analysis. This is a full-time, hybrid contract position, offering the flexibility of remote work combined with on-site collaboration as required.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

  • ISTQB

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Analyse the functional requirements specifications and the process flow documents.

  • Maintaining traceability to the requirements, designing test scenarios and test cases

  • Attain test scenario approvals from the product owner, business analyst, and end users.

  • Specify and communicate test and data requirements and assist in preparing the test environment and data accordingly.

  • Execute the test cases against both newly delivered, and previously tested functionality (regression testing), and assist in their automation.

  • Assist the end users in executing their user acceptance testing.

  • The report, manage and retest defects.

  • Assist the test manager in test planning and execution of reporting activities.

Tools:

  • MS SQL

  • Atlassian JIRA (advantage)

  • API Testing: Postman or SOAP UI

Knowledge / Experience:

  • Some (4+ years) software testing experience or exposure within a business context.

  • End-to-end business process execution.

  • Best practices or industry standards in software testing (e.g., ISTQB).

  • Risk management / risk-based testing.

  • Interview availability: Soonest

  • Type of role: Contract

  • Position: Full-time, hybrid

  • Location: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

